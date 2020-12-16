Supervisors accept road settlement with Contrails Wind Project

During the Dec. 8 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, a $40,000 road use agreement settlement was approved for Contrails Wind Project.
Page County Engineer J.D. King said the stretch of road on J55 from Teak Avenue east of the county line to Taylor County was mainly used for work at the electrical substation near Braddyville. He noted the road was used by other traffic too. King said J55 was not in pristine condition before construction crews began working but reported additional road damage.
King said construction companies were told to go through Braddyville using U.S. Highway 71 to Highway 2 to enter Taylor County.
A bill for $59,000 was submitted to Contrails Wind Project to cover what the county spent on grinding and rock on the stretch of road. The company disputed the bill.
“They came back with about half of that,” said King.
After talking with the project manager out of Chicago, King said they agreed to $40,000.
“Basically, we’re going to get the grinding part back,” said King.
King anticipates additional traffic from wind farm construction on those roads along with other road use agreements.
“We’ll learn some things this go-round, more documentation of damages and operations. This is what we have for now.”
Page County Supervisor Chuck Morris said the company “did beat the heck out of it” but said $40,000 seemed reasonable.
In attendance was Supervisor-elect Jacob Holmes, who questioned the settlement stating the construction companies did not follow the route they were instructed to use.
“How does that agreement work,” asked Holmes. “Why would we give them a break and why is it up to them how much they pay?”
Morris said because the company claimed the construction crews followed the route they were instructed to use that they were proposing to pay nothing.
In other business Supervisors:
Approved publishing notice for expiring board terms applications.
Approved information technology to use the available space in the courthouse on the third floor.
