Stevens Brothers Construction finds success by focusing on what it does best

Brothers Larry Stevens and Rodney Stevens of Stevens Brothers Construction take a great deal of satisfaction from seeing a job through from start to finish. And with more than 30 years of experience, they have a lengthy list of finished projects to take satisfaction from.
Rodney has been involved in the construction business most of his life. He initially focused on carpentry before switching to masonry work.
“I always liked being outside and seeing my completed work. You can drive by years later and still see what you did,” Rodney said.
Meanwhile, Larry actively involved in farming for many years. However, he also picked up some carpentry skills from his brother along the way.
In the 1980s, the brothers teamed up to flip three area homes, including two in Clarinda, and their business took off from there.
“The customer demand grew big enough that I could see it as a full-time profession. Plus you have a lot more control over things on the construction end than in farming,” Larry said.
“I was ready for a move. I wanted to be my own boss and have my own company,” Rodney said.
Therefore, they established Stevens Brothers Construction in 1992. Initially, the brothers ran the business out of their homes and worked primarily in the Clarinda and South Page area.
The business was eventually incorporated. Still, in spite of the many homes the brothers were building, their company did not have one of its own.
“Having a physical location is a good advertisement. It draws attention to the business. If you are working out of your house you don’t have that. You have to depend more on word of mouth,” Larry said.
However, that changed in 2007 when Stevens Brothers Construction moved into its headquarters at 1106 S. 16th St. in Clarinda. The brothers said they were excited to have the opportunity to join the Clarinda business community.
“Clarinda had always been really receptive to us, so it was just a natural fit. There are times you need to meet with a client and we did not have a good physical location to do that. So, when this location came up, it worked out really well for us,” Larry said.
“Clarinda is a good town to work in,” Rodney said.
Stevens Brothers Construction provides carpentry, masonry and concrete services. The company also does finish work like installing ceramic tiling and wood floors.
Along with serving residential customers, the company also handles commercial and industrial projects. Besides the many new houses and home additions they have built throughout Southwest Iowa, Stevens Brothers Construction has overseen the work on recent projects like the Lloyd’s Building in Shenandoah and the new PCSB bank location in Bedford.
However, Larry said the company utilizes subcontractors for electrical, plumbing and heating and cooling projects.
“We believe the main thing is to focus on what you know and do it well. Then let others do the same,” Larry said.
Despite all his years of experience, Rodney said he still enjoys tackling the construction related problems associated with each project. In comparison, Larry finds turning an original design into a finished project the most rewarding aspect of his job.
“I enjoy working with the people,” Larry said. “I have been in this business long enough that I know what works and what doesn’t. So I can guide people so they get what they want.”
Currently, Stevens Brothers Construction employees nine people. Most of those employees have been with the company for well over 10 years.
“Our turnover is extremely low. We have a talented bunch and they know what they’re doing,” Larry said.
However, those employees and the company as a whole were tested like so many other businesses during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Luckily, although some workers underwent precautionary quarantining, none of the employees tested positive for the virus.
“Work hasn’t slowed down yet,” Rodney said.