Stevens Brothers Construction finds success by focusing on what it does best

The business was eventually incorporated. Still, in spite of the many homes the brothers were building, their company did not have one of its own.

“Having a physical location is a good advertisement. It draws attention to the business. If you are working out of your house you don’t have that. You have to depend more on word of mouth,” Larry said.

However, that changed in 2007 when Stevens Brothers Construction moved into its headquarters at 1106 S. 16th St. in Clarinda. The brothers said they were excited to have the opportunity to join the Clarinda business community.

“Clarinda had always been really receptive to us, so it was just a natural fit. There are times you need to meet with a client and we did not have a good physical location to do that. So, when this location came up, it worked out really well for us,” Larry said.

“Clarinda is a good town to work in,” Rodney said.

Stevens Brothers Construction provides carpentry, masonry and concrete services. The company also does finish work like installing ceramic tiling and wood floors.