State officials support acquisition of CA facilities

In other matters at the Oct. 13 meeting, directors agreed that more information is needed before any decision can be made on whether or not to offer early retirement for the 2021-2022 school year. An item on that topic had been on the agenda for consideration.

“I would like to be able to plan a little better by knowing which positions we are talking about, and what are the potential savings to the district, since we are in a budget guarantee,” Meyer said. “I want to be sure that we know if having early retirement this year would be advantageous to the district, or not. And I don’t know that.”

Sunderman said that in past years, directors have seen the number of requests made, and Bergman said she could produce the information by the next board meeting.

She said that when a district “is thinking about giving early retirement, knowing that you’re in a situation where teacher shortages are a high concern, it’s beyond just that fiscal piece. It’s having quality teachers in the classroom too.”

Also at the meeting, the board approved contracts with Lexy Davies to serve as the Home School Assistance (HSA) teacher for the 2021-2022 term.

Currently, 21 students are enrolled in Competent Private Instruction (CPI) and six are in Independent Private Instruction (IPI).

