State officials support acquisition of CA facilities

State officials are supportive of the potential acquisition by the Clarinda Community School District of some facilities at the former Clarinda Academy.
That was the message delivered by Clarinda Correctional Facility Deputy Warden Aaron Sharr to Board of Education directors during a meeting on Oct. 13.
“We don’t have any issues moving forward with this if that’s what the board and school district want to do,” he said.
Discussions have been ongoing between the state and the Clarinda Youth Corporation (CYC) regarding the future of the Academy property, and details about how the facilities could become available, such as through a leasing agreement, still have to be finalized.
“We cannot make money on a lease,” Sharr said, “but at the same time, we have a budget to meet, so we can’t lose money.”
The position of the state, he said, is that “if the board, the community and the school district want to move forward with it, when all those discussions are finally [completed], attorneys will work out what that contract looks like.”
At previous board meetings, directors have identified the gymnasium and football field as facilities the district may consider acquiring. Other structures, such as an auto repair shop, will be retained by the state. So will the Southview building, which will be utilized as a site for staff training.
Director Darin Sunderman said he believed an inspection of the facilities would be beneficial to assess their condition, similar to a procedure the district undertook prior to the purchase of the former Shopko store.
Superintendent Chris Bergman said a decision about an inspection would be “up to the board,” and that such a report could be reviewed “before we sign anything.”
Director Ann Meyer also favored an inspection “so we know where we’re at as far as what we’re to be responsible for. If the state of Iowa does not put the improvements in, that would be on the district.”
Sharr said the CYC has made some upgrades to the gym. But if a lease arrangement is initiated, he said, the state would “hand it off and say, ‘Okay, this is your building. It’s on our grounds, but it’s your building. We’re leasing it to you, and you’re responsible for it.’”
Sharr also noted that “there will be incarcerated individuals out every day” near the gym and field, although not on the side of the street where those facilities are located. The individuals are minimum security inmates who work in the laundry and kitchen areas on campus.
As to what a lease might entail, “a lot of what we’re talking about are things we can negotiate,” said Board President Greg Jones.
In other matters at the Oct. 13 meeting, directors agreed that more information is needed before any decision can be made on whether or not to offer early retirement for the 2021-2022 school year. An item on that topic had been on the agenda for consideration.
“I would like to be able to plan a little better by knowing which positions we are talking about, and what are the potential savings to the district, since we are in a budget guarantee,” Meyer said. “I want to be sure that we know if having early retirement this year would be advantageous to the district, or not. And I don’t know that.”
Sunderman said that in past years, directors have seen the number of requests made, and Bergman said she could produce the information by the next board meeting.
She said that when a district “is thinking about giving early retirement, knowing that you’re in a situation where teacher shortages are a high concern, it’s beyond just that fiscal piece. It’s having quality teachers in the classroom too.”
Also at the meeting, the board approved contracts with Lexy Davies to serve as the Home School Assistance (HSA) teacher for the 2021-2022 term.
Currently, 21 students are enrolled in Competent Private Instruction (CPI) and six are in Independent Private Instruction (IPI).
Students in the CPI category provide the district with the curriculum being used and are eligible for dual enrollment, Students who complete IPI forms do not have to report any academic progress, but are not eligible for any services in school.
Eleven CPI students meet the criteria for dual enrollment, which allows them to attend classes, take field trips, use the library and participate in various school activities. The students generate revenue for the district depending on their grade and the extent to which they take part in district classes and activities.
These 11 students are interested in participating in the HSA program, which provides a teacher to oversee -- at 15 hours per quarter per student -- their academic work. In exchange for the oversight, the district receives some funding to pay a certified teacher for that function.
Davies is a certified instructor who has worked previously as a special education teacher in the Clarinda district, and has served as the HSA teacher. She will receive $15 per hour per student for up to 60 hours for each student during the school year.
Parents of participants in the program are asked to sign a timesheet verifying that Davies has actually provided services for the HSA students at the end of each quarter.
In other business, the board:
Approved a donation from the Clarinda High School Class of 1995 of a bench as a memorial for Jeremy Ribbey, who coached and worked with young athletes in the community. The requested placing of the bench is a location overlooking Cardinal Field.
Approved paying $208.80 a credit hour for 12 terms for Lauren McNees to participate in the Teacher Education and Compensation Helps (TEACH) program. The amount represents a percentage of the total cost, with McNees paying the balance. TEACH is a comprehensive scholarship program that provides early childhood workforce access to educational opportunities. McNees is currently a paraprofessional in the Clarinda district.
Approved a trip by FFA chapter members to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, Oct. 26-30, and approved chartering a bus, at a cost of $9,800, to transport the members to and from the event. The students used proceeds from fund-raising activities to pay expenses,
Approved sending a Clarinda district stakeholder community team to a Nov. 2-3 conference in Des Moines focusing on social-emotional-behavioral issues; family and student “voices”; and accelerating learning. Discussed will be strategies and evidence-based practices for all learners and stakeholders.
Approved the purchase of Catchlife 30 for all staff, using self-funding and general fund money. The program, which was also utilized last school year, provides individuals with tools to help manage stressors and “refuel” energy for work, family and leisure pursuits. Five focus areas are hydration, physical activity, nutrition, social-emotional health and sleep.
Approved a $50 incentive pay for substitute teachers who accept five consecutive substitute job offers.
Approved an early notification incentive for certified staff who will not be returning to teach for the 2022-2023 school year. Amounts will be $1,500 by Nov. 5, 2021; $1,000 by Jan. 7, 2022; and $500 by Feb. 4, 2022. Retractions will not be permitted after board approval. With the notifications received, the district can begin filling open positions for the next term.
Approved the first reading of a policy on “open night” at the gymnasium in the 7-12 building. Under the policy, district-affiliated student activities will not be scheduled past 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays or on Sunday mornings before noon. Exceptions would have to be approved by the board.
Approved the second a final reading of a policy on purchasing and bidding. The bid limit will be increased from $50,000 to $60,000.
Approved a 28E agreement with the Glenwood School District regarding the attendance of a Clarinda district student in the Southwest Iowa Apex Consortium for the 2021-2022 year.
Approved a maintenance agreement with Moore Services for $2,095 for the chiller that was replaced in the 7-12 building in the spring of 2019. Maintenance will include a spring start-up inspection; a fall shutdown and winterization; and one coil condenser cleaning.
Approved hirings of Christine Davis as 9-10 jJAG instructor; and Lance Ridgely as interim special education director, effective Oct. 14, 2021-June 30, 2022.