State Auditor reviews role of office at Clarinda visit

Iowa Auditor Rob Sand views his office as a “watchdog” -- one that is always vigilant in its service to the state’s taxpayers.
“A good watchdog should investigate and bark when there is something going on,” Sand said during a town hall Aug. 24 at Kiwanis Park in Clarinda. “I’m of the belief that a good watchdog is more on the aggressive side rather than on the sleepy side. You want folks to be a little bit worried about what the watchdog might do.”
Along with conducting financial audits of cities, counties and school districts, Sand’s office performs compliance audits to determine adherence to laws, and performance audits to improve efficiencies for public entities.
“The type of stuff we’re looking at is sober decision making by government officials,” said Sand, who was elected to his position in 2018. “We should have them be deterred from crossing the line and doing things they shouldn’t do, as opposed to feeling entitled to do it.”
Sand and he and his staff have sought to increase accountability in the various agencies, departments and divisions in state government, and he said he believed the effort has been successful in reducing waste, fraud and abuse.
At a recent event in Allamakee County, Sand said, a long-time state employee told him that he had “never seen more middle managers and bureaucrats worried about what the state auditor might think. That’s good.”
He added: “We want people to follow rules. There are so many people in state government who think they are above accountability, above the law and that the rules don’t apply to them. We have been working hard to make them understand that they do.”
As an example, he cited his office’s pursuit of documentation related to a $1 billion loan made to the University of Iowa as part of what state officials have described as a “public-private partnership.”
The university “took out this loan at the behest of the governor,” Sand said, calling the action “short-term, politically-focused budgeting.”
Under terms of the agreement, the loan is to be repaid over a 50-year period with compound interest, resulting in a total cost of $2.5 billion.
“Now we have an obligation that’s on taxpayers,” Sand said. “It is not good public policy, and it’s irresponsible budget making.”
When Sand challenged the action, the university initially refused to provide relevant documents related to the loan and the repayment terms. The auditor’s office then took legal steps to obtain the information, with the Iowa Supreme Court eventually ruling unanimously that the documentation had to be revealed.
However, “between us asking for the records [and the court’s decision], they were able to finalize the deal.”
Even with that outcome, Sand said what his office did was worthwhile.
“The message gets sent to every other state agency, every other division,” he said. “If you don’t provide answers to the auditor’s office, they will come after you. And they’re not going to take no for an answer when the issue is important and our authority is clear. They’re not going to just back off. If they think they have a need to look into something, they’re going to keep coming. They’re going to take you to court and you are going to get embarrassed.”
Sand noted that the more his office can “hold people in powerful positions accountable, the more they end up serving the public, instead of just serving themselves or their buddies. That’s what it is all about at the end of the day. At the auditor’s office, we’re supposed to be riding herd on state government, making sure they are using taxpayer resources responsibly.”
Along with its oversight functions, Sand’s office operates a program to promote “Public Innovation and Efficiency” -- or PIE.
“It’s a checklist of basic money-saving practices you can put in place,” Sand said.
The form is sent each year to representatives of local government entities who fill it out and return it, with the data then made available statewide.
“If you’re at the local level, once a year you can go through your checklist and see how many pennies you can pinch,” Sand said. “Next year you hope to see more advancement. We’re trying to elevate people who are doing the work at the local level.”
To boost participation in the program, there is a PIE contest in which awards are given to the most improved counties and cities, large and small.
Also, PIE “recipes” are solicited. These are ideas to save money, Sand said, adding that “we try to collect them from all over the state and then credit the person who came up with the idea, both by name and contact information.”
Submitted recipes, he said, have come from Page County and from the cities of Clarinda, Coin and Essex.
During the town hall, Sand responded to a question about concerns surrounding Iowa’s now privatized Medicaid system.
He said his office would soon be releasing a report “on compliance, where we’re asking, ‘Is the law being followed? Are we getting what we’re paying for?” as well as whether the cost is more or less compared to the previous state-administered program.
The auditor’s office has already studied two other aspects of the current system -- access to care and quality of care.
“We talked to hundreds of Medicaid providers who worked under both systems, and did a random survey in all 99 counties,” Sand said. “These are folks who would know, because they see all these patients come in.”
The results of the survey were striking. Only 6 percent of respondents said that quality of care had improved with privatization, and only 9 percent said access to care had improved.
“These are not good numbers,” Sand said.
Regarding his political future, there has been speculation that Sand might run for governor next year.
“I’m thinking about it,” Sand said at the town hall. “I’ve got to run for something in 2022.”