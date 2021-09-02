State Auditor reviews role of office at Clarinda visit

“If you’re at the local level, once a year you can go through your checklist and see how many pennies you can pinch,” Sand said. “Next year you hope to see more advancement. We’re trying to elevate people who are doing the work at the local level.”

To boost participation in the program, there is a PIE contest in which awards are given to the most improved counties and cities, large and small.

Also, PIE “recipes” are solicited. These are ideas to save money, Sand said, adding that “we try to collect them from all over the state and then credit the person who came up with the idea, both by name and contact information.”

Submitted recipes, he said, have come from Page County and from the cities of Clarinda, Coin and Essex.

During the town hall, Sand responded to a question about concerns surrounding Iowa’s now privatized Medicaid system.

He said his office would soon be releasing a report “on compliance, where we’re asking, ‘Is the law being followed? Are we getting what we’re paying for?” as well as whether the cost is more or less compared to the previous state-administered program.

The auditor’s office has already studied two other aspects of the current system -- access to care and quality of care.