St. Paul Lutheran Church celebrates 125 years

Celebrating 125 years of God’s Grace on Sunday, Nov. 7, will be St Paul Lutheran Church of rural Clarinda.
Church services begin at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kamprath, a former pastor, as guest speaker. This will be followed by a noon meal and program at the Clarinda Lutheran School. The theme of the anniversary is from Psalm 125, “Surrounded By His Strength – Unshakable in Faith”.
The very first church services were held in the Salem School south of Yorktown beginning in 1872 with pastors from Immanuel Lutheran Church, our mother church. Then in 1895 the constitution and church name were chosen with 13 members signing. Those men were A H and L. D Claybaker, John F Eilers, William Dreahous, Wilhelm and Heinrich Huseman, H. August Meier, C. F. Miller, Herman Muller, Johann Nothwehr, Heinrich Unland, Heinrich and Herman Siefering.
Some other families on the church roster were Drace, Bartels, Goeckers, Meyers, Ropes, Rolfs, Steeves, Sundermans, and Windhorsts. Many of these names remain in the congregation today.
The next year a white clapboard church was built in Yorktown and the first pastor, J. R. Braeuer, installed. Records note that the afternoon dedication service was held in the “American” language. Both English and German services were held until the early 1930s.
When a larger building was needed a brick church was built in Yorktown and dedicated in 1937. After over 60 years of services, it was destroyed by fire in 1998. The third and present church is located at 2463 Highway 71 between Clarinda and Shenandoah. It was dedicated on June 4, 2000.
When the first church was constructed the pastor lived in the basement for a year, then a parsonage was built and the pastor held a day school for grades 1 – 8 in the basement. St Paul Lutheran Church has maintained a school to this day with the exception of the years 1918-1920. During those years trouble arose against German citizens and a newspaper tells of a small riot in Yorktown against the church and school.
Some other interesting historical facts:
• In 1901 the congregation became affiliated with the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod (LCMS) based in St Louis, Missouri.
• In 1927 Bahr held the first services for Trinity Lutheran Church of Shenandoah.
• In 1958 Paul Muller’s float design won for entry in the Rose Parade in San Francisco.
• A tornado hit all church properties and 80% of members homes in 1964. Rev Letzring was appointed Chairman of the Recovery Committee by the Yorktown Town Council.
• Two members, Paul List and Rolland Nothwehr, have become Lutheran pastors and over two dozen members have become Lutheran School teachers.
• In 1982 the church women served the noon meal to 350 during the Yorktown Centennial.
• The Iowa West Lutheran Women’s Missionary League hosted the 1985 LWML National Convention in Ames with Patsy Linke as Co-Chairman. Over 8,000 registered.
• The day schools of St Paul and Immanuel Lutheran Churches combined in 1986.
Christian opportunities provided are Sunday School for all ages, two weekly Bible Studies, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, Merry Mats, Lutheran Youth Fellowship, LEAF, Choir, Chime Choir and Confirmation Classes.
Anniversary Committee members have been, Chairman: Debbie Goecker, Paul and Karen Anderson, Elaine Christensen, Leah Coston, Susan Richardson, Kandace and James Sump, and Pastor Dudley. Dee Huseman, meal; Dana Wellhausen, publicity; Lorenne Muller, decorating and video; Karol Dudley, photography; and Lyle Siefering, booklet, also chaired committees.
The celebration is open to all. If you are planning to attend the noon meal please RSVP by October 24 to stpaullutheran@windstream.net.