St. Paul Lutheran Church celebrates 125 years

Celebrating 125 years of God’s Grace on Sunday, Nov. 7, will be St Paul Lutheran Church of rural Clarinda.

Church services begin at 10 a.m. with Rev. Kamprath, a former pastor, as guest speaker. This will be followed by a noon meal and program at the Clarinda Lutheran School. The theme of the anniversary is from Psalm 125, “Surrounded By His Strength – Unshakable in Faith”.

The very first church services were held in the Salem School south of Yorktown beginning in 1872 with pastors from Immanuel Lutheran Church, our mother church. Then in 1895 the constitution and church name were chosen with 13 members signing. Those men were A H and L. D Claybaker, John F Eilers, William Dreahous, Wilhelm and Heinrich Huseman, H. August Meier, C. F. Miller, Herman Muller, Johann Nothwehr, Heinrich Unland, Heinrich and Herman Siefering.

Some other families on the church roster were Drace, Bartels, Goeckers, Meyers, Ropes, Rolfs, Steeves, Sundermans, and Windhorsts. Many of these names remain in the congregation today.

The next year a white clapboard church was built in Yorktown and the first pastor, J. R. Braeuer, installed. Records note that the afternoon dedication service was held in the “American” language. Both English and German services were held until the early 1930s.