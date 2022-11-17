Spirit on the Square Committee announces holiday projects

With Christmas only one month away, the Spirit on the Square Committee will roll out two special holiday projects in Clarinda this weekend.

The first of those projects will be the lighting of an evergreen on the Page County Courthouse lawn for the Christmas season. The other project is the Wooden Nickel Mission intended to raise money for the Sew and Share Food Pantry.

Teresa Hill has organized the Spirit on the Square activities as a way of bringing some holiday cheer back to the downtown square in Clarinda.

"I come through town at Christmas time and it makes me very, very sad because I see the square dark," Hill said. "So, I think to myself what can I do? My dad goes back to me, 'Teresa, don't complain about it. Do it.' So I finally saw the opportunity to do something about it when I retired."

Prior to the fire at the Page County Courthouse in 1991, Hill said a tree on the lawn was decorated for the holidays. Since this year marks the 30th anniversary of the Page County Lighted Christmas Parade, she said this was the ideal time to bring back that tradition to go along with the Canopy of Lights that hang over the square from the courthouse clock tower.

Hill received permission from the Page County Board of Supervisors to decorate a 45-foot evergreen on the southeast corner of the courthouse lawn across from Clarinda City Hall. The tree was decorated Oct. 25 to resemble a municipal holiday tree from 1916 that was located in the street between the current locations of Taylor Pharmacy and Wellhausen Consulting.

Funding to purchase the lights and star for the tree came from a combination of sources. The total cost of the decorations was estimated at $5,360.

The Clarinda City Council approved a payment of $2,630 toward the project, while the Clarinda Foundation awarded a grant of $2,032 in August. The remaining funds came from donations made to the Spirit on the Square Fund through the Clarinda Foundation.

The tree will be lit for the first time Friday, Nov. 25, just before the 6 p.m. start of the Lighted Christmas Parade. Along with the lighting of the tree, the name for the tree will also be revealed Friday night.

"We started the process of naming the tree in October by asking the community to share names they would like to see for the tree. At the end of October, we asked the businesses to narrow these names down to three. Those three names were then shared with the Clarinda Community Schools and Clarinda Lutheran School, and the students were asked to vote for the name they liked the best," Hill said.

The three possible names the students were asked to choose from were Holly Jolly Tree, Spirit of Christmas or Tree of Joy.

Meanwhile, the second project being initiated by the Spirit on the Square Committee is the Wooden Nickel Mission. This is a communitywide endeavor where participating businesses will be collecting donations to support the Sew and Share Food Pantry in Clarinda.

"All the money collected this year will go directly to the food pantry. It gets utilized quite a lot and needs to be replenished. So we thought this would be a great way for the community to pull together and help our own," Hill said.

Donations to the project will be made by contributing $5 to the mission from one of the participating businesses. In return, the donor will receive a commemorative wooden nickel. Hill said her plan is to change the design of the wooden nickels in future years so they become a fun novelty people will want to collect each year.

"The wooden nickel is purely a token. It has no value other than to signify you donated to the mission," Hill said. "Next year, we will choose another mission, or possibly stay with the same if the need is still as dire as it is now. Please consider giving. It is a very worthwhile cause, and it is helping families, children and individuals in and around our area."

Beyond the lighting of the tree on the courthouse lawn and the establishment of the Wooden Nickel Mission, the Spirit on the Square is also organizing a special holiday celebration for Clarinda. That event will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, on the square.

Among the activities planned for that day are craft projects for children and adults, as well as carriage rides offered by Circle C Signs. A photo booth and a hot chocolate stand will also be among the other attractions offered during the event.

Look for full details on the Dec. 17 Spirit on the Square celebration in the Dec. 15 edition of the Clarinda Herald-Journal.