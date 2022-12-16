Southwest Iowa Families receives grant from Variety — the Children’s Charity

Southwest Iowa Families, Inc. has received a grant from Variety — the Children’s Charity to fund items for its new Child-Parent Psychotherapy room and the children’s waiting room.

Southwest Iowa Families, Inc. is a nonprofit organization serving Southwest Iowa and Northwest Missouri with outpatient mental health services and 0-5 child abuse prevention programming. Southwest Iowa Families mission is “enhancing the lives of children and their families.”

The Child-Parent Psychotherapy room is a new service offered at Southwest Iowa Families. A portion of the Variety — the Children’s Charity grant funds will be used to purchase items including toys, furniture, activities and storage cabinets that will be necessary for the service. Child-Parent Psychotherapy is geared toward young children who are experiencing challenging behaviors. Another portion will be used to purchase an activity for the Dinosaur School program and items for the children’s waiting room.

“The funds will help make a tremendous impact on the over 600 children that we serve a year. We are grateful for Variety — the Children’s Charity of Iowa for the funds and the support," said Erica Hash, 0-5 program manager.

Variety — the Children’s Charity is dedicated to improving the lives of children who are underprivileged, at-risk, critically ill or living with special needs. Grant funding is provided to programs and initiatives that directly impact the well-being of children.

For more information on Variety grants and programs please visit varietyiowa.com.