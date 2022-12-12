Southwest Iowa Families breaks ground on new center

Christmas came early for Southwest Iowa Families as the Clarinda agency official broke ground Dec. 7 on the new Lakin Foundation Child and Family Center.

A brief ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon at the construction site, located at 117 W. Main St. in Clarinda. Since 2003, the agency has been located at 215 E. Washington St. in Clarinda.

Berneeta Wagoner, who serves as the Clinical Director for Southwest Iowa Families, said she regularly drove past the lot where the new center will stand. Each time, Wagoner said she wondered if someone would take action to improve the appearance of the lot.

“We didn’t dream that at some point in time we’d be the people that would be demoing that and putting a brand new building here,” Clinical Director Berneeta Wagoner said. “It’s something that’s good for the community of Clarinda. Putting a brand new building here on the main corridor of the community is significant in terms of the investment in the community itself. So we’re excited to be part of that.”

Rogge General Contractors of Lincoln, Nebraska, is overseeing the construction of the new center. Demolition of the homes that formerly stood on the lot was started by Crain Construction on Oct. 31.

With the site now cleared, construction of the foundation of the center is expected to be in place by the end of the year. Plans are for the new center to open in either August or September of 2023.

“We have a couple new services that we’ll be able to offer in the new facility. But expanding some of the services we already have in place is the biggest thing,” Sandy Geer, Southwest Iowa Families Administrative Director, said.

Southwest Iowa Families, Inc., has been serving the needs of children and families for more than 27 years. Founded as an outpatient counseling agency, the organization has expanded to include prevention programs for the region’s most vulnerable at-risk children; the Positive Family and Nest programs; Behavioral Health Intervention Services; and support programs that meet the needs of individuals and families in the community.

However, as the programs and services offered by Southwest Iowa Families continued to expand, the need for additional space quickly became apparent. Therefore, in 2020, the seven-member Board of Directors that oversees the agency committed to researching the construction of a new Child and Family Center.

“We had outgrown the building we’re in pretty significantly. We’re kind of doubled up a lot in the building with staff that was sharing spaces. We just decided it was time to proceed with the building,” Wagoner said.

JEO Consultants of Lincoln, Nebraska, was hired to serve as the architects for the building project. In June of 2021, JEO Consultants presented the Board of Directors with a proposal for the construction of a $2.2 million facility.

A formal capital campaign was launched in October of 2021 to raise the necessary funds for the project. Although the original $2.2 million goal was reached in March, two months later the Board of Directors learned supply issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic had pushed the projected cost to more than $3 million.

Southwest Iowa Families had already secured a $600,000 Community Development Block grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, as well as a $600,000 grant from the Charles E. Lakin Foundation. The Sunderland Foundation in Kansas City had also made a significant commitment to the facility.

Still, with the increases cost of construction, Southwest Iowa Families had no alternative but to go back to its supporters and attempt to raise the added funds. Those final efforts are ongoing.

The Charles E. Lakin Foundation responded by increasing its $600,000 grant to slightly more than $1 million. However, one of the conditions of the grant was that the new center had to bear the name of the Lakin Foundation.

A farmer from the Emerson area, Charles E. Lakin became a realtor and investor. He was highly involved with issues relating to human services and child welfare. As a result, the Charles E. Lakin Foundation has continued to support projects related to those issues in Southwest Iowa.

“We knew our mission aligned pretty closely with the Lakin Foundation, so when we approached them originally they were pleased to hear from us and very interested in assisting with the project,” Wagoner said. “One of the contingencies of that grant is that we name the facility after Mr. Lakin.”

“They have given a majority of the funds for the building,” Geer said. “We’re really excited to have a Lakin Foundation building in the community.”

Other supporters of the project have included The Clarinda Foundation, the Southwest Iowa Foundation, the Page County Community Foundation, the Iowa West Foundation, the Rapp Family Foundation, the Charles Hockenberry Foundation, the Bossingham Foundation and the Kay M. Anderson Foundation. The Clarinda area community has also helped back the project.

“The community has been very, very generous to us. We’ve had a lot of individual donations directly to the project. A lot of groups have also contributed,” Wagoner said.

“I know there has been a lot of community support for this program and we could not have done it without the community,” Geer said.