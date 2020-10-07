SMC, CRHC partner on obstetric services

Shenandoah Medical Center (SMC) and Clarinda Regional Health Center (CRHC) are partnering to offer more obstetrical options in Page County. In evaluating how to best serve the patients of Southwest Iowa, CRHC and SMC felt a partnership like this would be a great option to help more OB patients stay close to home.
With this partnership, Dr. Carol McIntyre, DO of CRHC and Dr. Martee MacLeod-Kozal, MD of SMC will be leading the coordination of prenatal care and delivery for expecting mothers for patients that would like to begin prenatal care at CRHC. Patients can see Dr. McIntyre through the first 24-28 weeks of their pregnancy at CRHC and then transition care to SMC providers Dr. MacLeod-Kozal, Dr. Chase Brown, or Jona Hutson, DNP/CNM for the last trimester and delivery at SMC. Once a patient makes the decision to deliver at SMC, Dr. McIntyre will start ongoing communication with the SMC providers to ensure a smooth transition. The SMC providers will also have access to all prenatal records from CRHC for continuity of care. This option allows patients to stay local for prenatal care and delivery. Dr. MacLeod-Kozal does have a clinic at CRHC on the 2nd Friday and 4th Thursday of each month, so patients will have the option to see her at CRHC as well as at SMC.
Support Local Journalism
Dr. McIntyre has been on the medical staff at CRHC for just over a year, providing women’s health and gynecological services. Prior to joining CRHC, Dr. McIntyre had a successful practice for many years in Maryville, MO and several of her patients have chosen to follow her to CRHC. “I am very excited to be providing prenatal care to patients at CRHC. By partnering with SMC, we can provide a smooth transition and continuity of care for patients prenatal and delivery needs. Dr. MacLeod-Kozal and I will be working together to ensure patients have an awesome obstetrical experience" Dr. Carol McIntyre commented. Dr. MacLeod-Kozal added, “Dr. Brown, Jona Hutson, and myself feel this will be a wonderful opportunity to offer this option to patients to facilitate fantastic care close to home. We look forward to working together with Dr. McIntyre to make this possible.”
Dr. MacLeod-Kozal has been seeing patients at SMC for just over two years and has been coming to CRHC for the past year. Prior to that, she was in private practice in Lincoln, Nebraska for six years. Jona Hutson, DNP/CNM has been seeing patients at SMC for three years after relocating her practice to Southwest Iowa after six years at Nebraska Medicine. Dr. Chase Brown began seeing obstetrical patients at SMC in July of this year.
“We are thrilled to continue our strong working relationship with the team at CRHC as we both remain committed to increasing the overall service offering and quality of care offered to patients in Southwest Iowa,” said Matt Sells, CEO of Shenandoah Medical Center.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.