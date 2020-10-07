SMC, CRHC partner on obstetric services

Shenandoah Medical Center (SMC) and Clarinda Regional Health Center (CRHC) are partnering to offer more obstetrical options in Page County. In evaluating how to best serve the patients of Southwest Iowa, CRHC and SMC felt a partnership like this would be a great option to help more OB patients stay close to home.

With this partnership, Dr. Carol McIntyre, DO of CRHC and Dr. Martee MacLeod-Kozal, MD of SMC will be leading the coordination of prenatal care and delivery for expecting mothers for patients that would like to begin prenatal care at CRHC. Patients can see Dr. McIntyre through the first 24-28 weeks of their pregnancy at CRHC and then transition care to SMC providers Dr. MacLeod-Kozal, Dr. Chase Brown, or Jona Hutson, DNP/CNM for the last trimester and delivery at SMC. Once a patient makes the decision to deliver at SMC, Dr. McIntyre will start ongoing communication with the SMC providers to ensure a smooth transition. The SMC providers will also have access to all prenatal records from CRHC for continuity of care. This option allows patients to stay local for prenatal care and delivery. Dr. MacLeod-Kozal does have a clinic at CRHC on the 2nd Friday and 4th Thursday of each month, so patients will have the option to see her at CRHC as well as at SMC.

