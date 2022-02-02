Shenandoah Hills Wind Project plan delivered to Supervisors

An informal proposal for the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project was presented to the Page County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 25 by Invenergy, a privately held sustainable development company founded in 2001 based out of Chicago.

Representatives with Invenergy, Isaac Lamppa and Mark Crowl, said the development of the wind project began in 2017 and will be located in the southwest corner of Page County directly south of Shenandoah and will flow into Fremont County. The project will stretch as far south as the Missouri border, covering 45,000 acres of land. Lamppa and Crowl said it is a 246-megawatt project with 270 participating landowners.

With 200 successful projects completed, Crowl said Invenergy invests and generates over $250 million annually into local communities through tax revenue and landowner payments.

Crowl said, “Iowa wind has been our bread and butter,” as the company has completed over 15 wind projects throughout the state of Iowa, working with over 20 counties.

Crowl said Page and Fremont Counties would be a good location for the wind project based on the widespread and broad support.

“These landowners are folks that have trusted our company and supported this project and its vision in a way that they’re really trusting us with their lively hoods,” said Crowl, “and we don’t take that lightly.”

Invenergy is finalizing its building permit application and hopes to formally submit it to the county in about a month. Crowl said the project is slated to bring over $2 million in annual tax payments and over $3 million in landowner payments annually and will benefit the county in many other ways. He said the project would produce hundreds of local construction jobs during the construction phase of the project and around 10 full-time jobs in Page County.

“The benefits of the project really do set within Page County,” said Crowl.

Crowl said the wind projects fit in with the existing agricultural practices and provides land owner particpants additional revenue to help secure their operations and provide stability for their families and the community for an extended period of time.

Lamppa and Crowl said the project had been studied from all angles, engineering and environmental, to ensure the project meets or exceeds Page County’s standards and pinpoint where the turbines would best fit in from both a performance and landowner standpoint. Crowl said the company also spent time visiting with participating landowners and individuals near the project.

“So this really is a custom-tailored project to fit this area that we take a lot of pride in,” said Crowl.

Iowa has a tax structure in place that covers wind projects. Supervisor Jacob Holmes said that yes, the wind project would bring revenue to the county, but he disagrees with the tax structure for wind projects.

Under the tax structure, wind projects will pay 0% in taxes for the first year. The project would pay 5% in taxes in the second year and would increase to 30% after seven years.

“Every other commercial property owner in Page County that employs people and has been here for who knows how long pays 90% times their valuation times the levy,” said Holmes.

If a wind project is erected in Page County, Holmes said they should pay the same taxes as everyone else. He said Invenergy claims the county will benefit and have all the advantages when the company has a huge advantage to building a wind farm in Page County.

“Yes, there will be money generated,” said Holmes, “but I think it needs to be in the light of day the deal your getting. It’s a deal of all deals. It’s a deal made for investors, not for us.”

Holmes also voiced his concern over the setbacks from nonparticipating landowners.

Before the presentation by Invenergy, the Supervisors heard from citizens of Page and Taylor counties during public comment time concerning the wind project. Seven individuals came up to the podium and addressed concerns that included nonparticipating landowner setbacks and health-related topics.

Crystal Worhl said she quickly noticed how large the wind farm near Rockport, Missouri, grew and had to change the route she traveled as she could no longer drive at night because of the lights illuminating from the wind turbines. She said clusters of wind turbines are washing away the beauty of rural Iowa.

“They’re selling a high-priced item on the pitch that it is better for our families and future generations,” said Worhl.

Worhl questioned the disposal process of retired material and the impacts on the environment.

Brandon Hunter talked about how the wind turbines near his home negatively affected his son, that has health issues, and how he felt the wind turbines were causing division and hatred among people in the county.

“You guys have caused division, and it’s breaking our hearts,” said Hunter.

Hunter called it annoying to see five or six different wind farms from their home with lights from the turbines blinking in different patterns.

“We want to remind everyone we share this county,” said Hunter. “There’s no reason we can’t compromise. We do not share property, but we do share the aesthetics—the sunrises, the sunsets, the views of wildlife. We also share the beauty.”

Page County resident Jane Stimson said she had spent countless hours doing research on the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project. She expressed concern that some of the participating landowners lived out of state.

“I urge you as supervisors whose duty it is to protect the interests of the citizens of this county to take time to study the ordinance that is in place and consider where there are holes that would allow for citizens of the county to be trampled on without any avenue for recourse,” said Stimson.

Stimson said if a wind project couldn’t be built without trampling on the rights of people in the county, then the population was too dense for the wind turbine industrial complex.

“I urge you to make the Invenergy plan public and be willing to hold public hearings to listen to concerns and receive help in considering the issues of decommissioning, penalties for violating the ordinance, and noise level, just to name a few.”

Dale Falk of Clarinda shared information with the Page County Board of Supervisors that he had gathered from county officials in Gage County, Nebraska in reference to setback distances from wind turbines. He said he had previously given this information to the Page County Board of Health.

No action was taken during the meeting. Supervisor Chuck Morris said once a formal building permit application was received from Invenergy; it would be on the agenda for the Page County Board of Supervisors to discuss. At that time, a public hearing would be set, and following the public hearing, it would go back on the agenda for a vote. If the project were to be approved by the Board of Supervisors, Invenergy said it would plan to start construction this fall at the earliest and then start operations by the end of 2023.

In other business:

-Page County Engineer JD King gave an update, and the Supervisors approved signing the title sheet for project FM-C073(144)—55-73; granular surfacing on 68.5 mi of FM routes for this spring.

-The Board of Supervisors approved the resignation of Bruce Gruber as county Medical Examiner (MEI).

-The Board of Supervisors approved cancelling the company nurse – lintelio pandemic module agreement.

-John McKean with the Villisca Public Library gave its annual report.