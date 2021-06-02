Service remembers sacrifice of local veterans

Nineteen United States flags were added to the Avenue of Flags at Clarinda Cemetery May 31 as part of the Memorial Day service presented by American Legion Sergy Post 98.

In November 2019, the post made the decision to replace the 5-foot by 9-foot cloth flags that comprised the Avenue of Flags with nylon flags measuring 3-feet by 5-feet. Over the past year, the post has been working to return the cloth flags to the families of the veterans they memorialized.

Page County Veterans Affairs provides the cloth flags for use in military funerals. Following the funerals, the families of the veterans had the option to donate the flag to be displayed as part of the Avenue of Flags.

However, due to their size, the flags easily became torn and tattered from the wind and were faded by the sunshine. The cloth flags were also so heavy when wet, such as after a rain, they would actually bend the flag poles they were hung from. It was for those reasons the post made the decision to replace the larger cloth flags.

When new flags are added to the Avenue of Flags, they are dedicated during the next Memorial Day service at the Clarinda Cemetery. The flags are flown around the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier that first year and then join the collection of flags to be placed throughout the cemetery.