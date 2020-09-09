Search continues for missing Page County man

Law enforcement officials, friends, and family are searching for a missing Page County resident.
Donald Eugene Ripley, known as Gene, a long time resident of Page County Iowa, has been missing since early Thursday morning Sept. 4, when he left Uvalde, Texas, and has yet to arrive home or to any friends or family members’ residence. Ripley was last seen driving a red Chrysler Town and Country Minivan, with license plate number HVM-866. The vehicle has no rack on top. Reportedly, the license plate was read in Denton County, Texas approximately 28 hours after he left Uvalde.
Ripley has been entered nationwide as missing. Facebook posts have also listed him as missing with the provided information. A Silver Alert application in Texas was sent by the Sheriff’s Office and was accepted and broadcast.
PAGECOMM dispatch has sent administrative messages to numerous agencies throughout the southern part of the United States for different routes that Ripley might have taken to see other family members. Ripley has a medical condition that requires medication daily. It is believed that the supply that he possibly took with him would be close to running out if not already gone.
Ripley was last seen in the clothes in the accompanying photos. Ripley usually wore this clothing style and would usually be clean shaven and wear his hair in this style. Gene is 5’10” tall, approximately 215 pounds. He has brown eyes and white hair.
