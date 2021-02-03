School hires architect for Shopko renovation

In other matters at the Jan. 27 meeting, the board approved the purchase of four new ovens for the food service department.

They will be supplied by Douglas Equipment Co. at $8,001.98 per oven, or a total cost of $32,007.92.

In information given to the board, Food Service Co-Directors Traci DeBolt and Joyce Johansen noted that during the current school year “we have benefited financially because of the change in funding and universal free meals. Our fund designation requires us to reserve no more than three months’ operating income and requires that the rest be reinvested in improving the school lunch program.”

To that end, the co-directors identified the replacement of convection ovens as a priority.

At present, there are two double-stack ovens in the K-6 building -- in use since the new middle school was constructed -- and two singles at the high school that were purchased in 2005. “Since the student population is almost evenly divided, we are opting to replace two single ovens in each building at this time,” DeBolt and Johansen informed the board.

Bids were received from two other suppliers -- Central Restaurant Co. for $8,560.40 per oven; and KaTom for $10,282 per oven.

In other business, the board: