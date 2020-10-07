School employees may work from home in pandemic-related emergency

To address contingencies related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Clarinda School District employees will be allowed to work from home in emergency situations.
An agreement detailing the procedures for implementing this plan was approved by the Board of Education during a meeting Sept. 23.
Since the district seeks to ensure that students receive essential educational services during the pandemic, it may be necessary for staff members to work off-site from their assigned building locations for specified periods of time.
Superintendent Chris Bergman said the agreement “is as much to support the district as it is to protect and support the teachers.”
Provisions, compiled in the form of a legal document, cover various aspects of situations that might arise when employees carry out their duties in a location other than a school setting.
As an example, Bergman cited “work space,” which, she said, “should be free from distraction.” That could be a potential issue if an employee has children at home.
If a computer is required in order for a teacher to conduct classes from a remote location, she noted, secure and reliable Internet connectivity would be crucial. Equipment maintenance would also be necessary.
Those employees who may be working off-site will still be committed to providing a “timely response” to questions or concerns from students, parents and community members, Bergman said.
This “teleworking” agreement will only be in effect if district officials determine that it is necessary and appropriate.
Bergman said not every employee has to become part of the arrangement.
“You sign this if your situation warrants, and you need it,” she said, adding that meetings will be scheduled with staff members to discuss the document and review its implications.
If the district determines that the arrangement is no longer necessary or appropriate, it will not be an option for employees, and they will be required to report to their building site for work.
In other matters at the Sept. 23 meeting, the board acknowledged the district’s continuing support for the Center of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing (CEAM), located on the Clarinda campus of Iowa Western Community College.
Initiated by Lisle Corporation in Clarinda, CEAM provides two-year electro-mechanical and tool-and-die programs in partnership with IWCC.
The school district had applied for a grant of $80,934.94 from the Coronavirus Relief Fund Future Ready Iowa Employer Innovation Fund, which was created to supply financial assistance for students pursuing careers in what have been identified as high-demand employment fields in the years ahead.
Although the district did not receive the grant award, officials “recognize the importance” of the CEAM programs and the functions they perform in expanding job opportunities for residents from the Clarinda area, Bergman said after the meeting.
CEAM students enroll in a core industrial technology curriculum the first year, then have the option to select either of the two career tracks in the second year, a procedure that allows the individuals to acquire specialized skills and boosts their prospects for finding jobs.
Class instruction focuses on learning theories, and then immediately applying that knowledge in practice.
In addition to Lisle, other Clarinda firms investing in the program are NSK Corporation and AKS Corporation. Additional companies in southwest Iowa are also involved, and IWCC contributed financially.
Also at the Sept. 23 meeting, the board approved fund-raising projects for the district’s industrial technology department. The money will be used to purchase additional tools, equipment and safety materials.
Current classes are building such items as chairs, shelves, bag game boards and work benches.
Fund-raising activities may include selling painted and unpainted chairs for $75 and $100 each, respectively; conducting a silent auction for two painted chairs; and scheduling board games like corn hole and rings.
Bergman said students would be involved in plans for marketing the items produced.
In other business, the board:
Approved a request for modified allowable growth and supplemental aid for the 2019-2020 school year special education deficit. Under Iowa law, districts can spend more than they take in for special education, but the excess must be covered with general fund money. For the 2019-2020 fiscal period, the Clarinda district spent about $365,235 more than receivable revenue for special education, due to the way required services are provided and covered financially. The school budget review committee will consider allowing recovery of the budget authority in October.
Approved hirings of Shala Stroud as football cheer coach; Misty Wissel as basketball cheer coach; LeAnn Mackey as an associate at the high school; and Kelley Lacey as a bus driver.
