School employees may work from home in pandemic-related emergency

This “teleworking” agreement will only be in effect if district officials determine that it is necessary and appropriate.

Bergman said not every employee has to become part of the arrangement.

“You sign this if your situation warrants, and you need it,” she said, adding that meetings will be scheduled with staff members to discuss the document and review its implications.

If the district determines that the arrangement is no longer necessary or appropriate, it will not be an option for employees, and they will be required to report to their building site for work.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In other matters at the Sept. 23 meeting, the board acknowledged the district’s continuing support for the Center of Excellence for Advanced Manufacturing (CEAM), located on the Clarinda campus of Iowa Western Community College.

Initiated by Lisle Corporation in Clarinda, CEAM provides two-year electro-mechanical and tool-and-die programs in partnership with IWCC.

The school district had applied for a grant of $80,934.94 from the Coronavirus Relief Fund Future Ready Iowa Employer Innovation Fund, which was created to supply financial assistance for students pursuing careers in what have been identified as high-demand employment fields in the years ahead.