School District reacquires items from Academy

During the Clarinda Academy’s years of operation, selected items belonging to the Clarinda School District were utilized at the facility.
With the closing of the Academy, the district is reacquiring instructional material, such as textbooks, and various types of equipment -- for example, computers, projectors and microscopes.
The Board of Education at a meeting April 28 approved a plan to recycle or dispose of those items that are not in good condition, and to sell identified material not needed in the district. Items that can be used in district buildings and programs will be retained.
“We really wanted to take into consideration that we only wanted items that were purchased with Title money,” Director of Students Services Allison Wellhausen told directors, referring to specifically designated funds.
“A number of our teachers marked some novel sets and different things they were interested in, and those were moved over,” she said.
Replying to a question from Director Ann Meyer about the status of records on Academy students from the Clarinda district, Superintendent Chris Bergman said the files have been retrieved and have been placed in the central office.
“We worked with the state in determining the number of years and what we need to keep, because they had records from the beginning, and everything was kept,” Bergman said. “They worked hard to try to slim those records down. We probably have a little bit more work to do on that.”
Both Wellhausen and Board President Greg Jones expressed appreciation to Maintenance Supervisor Craig Hill and members of his department for their assistance in moving material from the Academy to district sites.
In other action at the meeting, the board approved two separate applications for funding to support programs related to entrepreneurship and innovation.
In an application that she submitted to the POET company for a $2,000 grant, instructor Linda VandenBosch noted that the Clarinda district was “embarking on school-community partnerships and including our local community college. We are starting students off in the elementary with a STEM program that introduces the entrepreneurial/innovation mindset with activities including but not limited to coding, invention, experimentation, use of recyclable goods, etc.”
Then, according to the application, the program will combine with a “middle school program of entrepreneurial skills” and will eventually “lead to our high school CTE programs that are meshed with the business and economic needs of our community.”
The goal, the application states, is to “help our school district get students interested in the fields that make our community flourish and will help build our human infrastructure of talent.”
VandenBosch submitted an application for a grant of $3,000 from the We Are Innovators organization. Supported would be the district’s STEM programs, with students in grades four through 12 encouraged to design products incorporating recycled waste, thereby reducing the need for and use of new materials.
Also at the April 28 meeting, the board approved a revised “Return to Learn Plan.” Initially implemented last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the plan includes provisions regarding on-site instruction and outlines procedures for keeping students, teachers and staff safe.
Bergman said that for the updated version of the plan, “we pared down the format a little bit. There were some things that had similar language.” The goal was to make the information precise and easy to understand.
“We re-looked at everything and how we stated it,” she said. For instance, in regard to masks, she noted, “we reiterated that it was inside. They’re not wearing masks when they’re outside.”
The complete plan can be accessed at the district’s Web site.
In other business, the board:
Scheduled a public hearing for an amendment to the district’s 2020-2021 budget. The revision is necessary because of a continuation of the summer food program. In the non-instructional program category, expenditures will rise from $670,084 to $800,000, but there will be no increase in taxes paid in the fiscal year ending June 30. Because the food service program has reached “spend down” limits, the district was able to update the kitchens and purchase some equipment. The hearing is set for May 26 at 4 p.m. in the central office boardroom in the McKinley building.
Scheduled a public hearing on the district’s proposed 2021-2022 school calendar. The term will begin Aug. 25, and the last day of classes will be May 25, 2022. The calendar contains 176 student contact days and six professional learning days. The hearing will be at 4 p.m. on May 26 in the central office boardroom.
Approved an agreement with the Clarinda Education Association establishing a base pay of $36,475 for the 2021-2022 school year. The figure reflects a 1.55 percent increase.
Approved health insurance premium rates for the 2021-2022 year. After notice was received of a 7.25 percent rate hike for two available plans, district officials decided to utilize a 20 percent “usage rate” instead of raising the premiums the full amount. A self-funding account is absorbing the difference, which will keep the premiums lower.
Approved the district’s enrichment learning opportunities programming, which supports students’ needs instructionally, emotionally, behaviorally and legally.
Approved the list of 59 graduates for the Clarinda High School Class of 2021. Included are students who completed graduation requirements at the high school and the alternative program.
Approved a request from Mike Butt to serve as a volunteer middle school track coach for spring 2021.
Approved the hiring of Connor Hanafan as a high school assistant football coach, effective in August.