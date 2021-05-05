School District reacquires items from Academy

During the Clarinda Academy’s years of operation, selected items belonging to the Clarinda School District were utilized at the facility.

With the closing of the Academy, the district is reacquiring instructional material, such as textbooks, and various types of equipment -- for example, computers, projectors and microscopes.

The Board of Education at a meeting April 28 approved a plan to recycle or dispose of those items that are not in good condition, and to sell identified material not needed in the district. Items that can be used in district buildings and programs will be retained.

“We really wanted to take into consideration that we only wanted items that were purchased with Title money,” Director of Students Services Allison Wellhausen told directors, referring to specifically designated funds.

“A number of our teachers marked some novel sets and different things they were interested in, and those were moved over,” she said.

Replying to a question from Director Ann Meyer about the status of records on Academy students from the Clarinda district, Superintendent Chris Bergman said the files have been retrieved and have been placed in the central office.