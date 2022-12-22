School district petitions for special election

Voters in the Clarinda Community School District will be asked to answer financial questions during a proposed special election in March.

During a special meeting Dec. 21 at the McKinley Central Office, the district Board of Directors approved the language for a petition calling for the special election on March 7, 2023. The ballot for the special election would include requests to establish a Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (VPPEL) and issue General Obligation bonds to help finance a construction project in the school district.

Passage of the VPPEL would require the support of 50% of the voters in the election. The bond issue requires a 60% approval rate.

Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia said the petition requires the signatures of at least 311 residents of the school district. The petition must be returned to the Page County Auditor by Jan. 21, 2023, to schedule the March election.

Privia said volunteers will be circulating the petition through the community to collect the necessary signatures. Residents may also contact the McKinley Central Office if they would like to sign a copy of the petition.

Before approving the language for the petition, the members of the Board of Directors met remotely with officials from SiteLogiQ Wednesday to further define the objectives of the construction project proposed in Clarinda.

"Your hard work is going to pay off. The community is going to be thrilled and we're so excited to be in this with you," Jeff Herzberg of SiteLogiQ said.

During its last meeting with SiteLogiQ on Dec. 12, the board set a target price of between $22 million and $23 million for the project. However, the board requested the consultants evaluate the cost impact of some adjustments to the construction plan at both Clarinda High School and at the PK-6 building.

Herzberg informed the board Wednesday that proceeding with some of these changes would increase the overall cost of the construction project.

One of the key adjustments discussed was the location of an addition at Clarinda High School that would provide extra classroom space. Originally, the addition was proposed to be built on the northwest end of the building.

However, the board members questioned having the addition at the rear of the building. The options presented Wednesday moved the addition to the front of the school northeast end, extending the building to the rear near the auditorium or constructing an addition to the front of the school near the auditorium.

After looking at the options, the board favored constructing an addition to the front of the school near the auditorium. Herzberg estimated this change would increase the cost of the project by $1 million to $2 million, but would allow the district to create an aesthetically pleasing main entrance.

"You're getting much more bling for the buck here in the front of the building," Herzberg said. "There would be some work down on the existing rooms to, probably, put those windows higher. Then, what we call a clear story would be in this long hallway allowing light to both spaces. It would look really cool with some glass up there sort of set above the rest of your building. Then, the entrance could be widened. It could be a pretty striking entrance to your building."

Other options at the high school that were reviewed by the board were the renovations to the Career and Technical Education building and the creation of additional parking at the high school.

At the PK-6 building, the board discussed options for a new drop-off location for school buses, the construction of a bus barn on the property and the potential of creating additional parking at that location.

"There needs to be some kind of shelter because buses are getting more expensive. When you spend $150,000 to $175,000 for your vehicle, it depreciates pretty fast when it sits outside," Director Paul Boysen said.

Currently, the improvements proposed for the construction project are still considered general concepts. Herzberg said the details of each portion of the project would be fully defined in the design phase, which would start in earnest once financing for the project has been secured.

Along with the VPPEL and the bond issue, Clarinda will also be using some of its Secure and Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) funds, formerly known as local option sales tax, to fund the construction project.

Therefore, Herzberg asked the board to determine what parts of the overall project would be paid for with SAVE funds and which would be funded through the combination of the VPPEL and bond issue.

Privia recommended the board designate infrastructure needs be paid for with SAVE funds since those issues would need to be addressed even if the VPPEL and bond issue were not approved by voters. This would include improvements to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems at both buildings.

"Typically, the SAVE, you want that to take care of most of the infrastructure stuff to say we're taking care of this as much as we can. Then you're letting the citizens vote on those projects that might be a little more noticeable and give them the things they'll support," Herzberg agreed.

Once those decisions were made, board president Darin Sunderman was authorized by the board to sign the contracts with SiteLogiQ to proceed with the special election and plans for the construction project.

In other business during the special meeting Wednesday, the board also approved the purchase of a wheelchair lift to allow handicapped students to access the weight room. Access Elevator Lifts submitted a bid of $46,850 for the project.