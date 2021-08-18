School district considers acquiring Academy facilities

After the closing of the Clarinda Academy, athletic facilities at the location have remained unused.
During an Aug. 11 meeting of Clarinda School District Board of Directors, Board President Greg Jones said contracts that the Clarinda Youth Corporation held with Sequel for the operation of the Academy have ended. Contracts for the grounds are now held with Iowa Prison Industries.
“The state understands that they own that ground, but they don’t have any real long-term interest in having any of that,” Jones said, adding that state officials have indicated they want to see the facilities “go back to community use, if there is a way for us to do that.”
He said that the school district and the City of Clarinda were “two obvious entities that CYC thought could make a successful run at this if there was a need in the community.” Along with discussing the matter with school board members on behalf of the CYC board, Jones has also approached municipal officials for a similar discussion.
The facilities in question are the gymnasium, the football field and the baseball field, along with a parking lot. Acquiring those sites would entail taking over their maintenance, and liability would be assumed as well.
Jones said some improvements are being made in the gym, such as fixing a leak in the roof and installing new locks for the doors.
The football field was most recently configured for eight-member teams, since the Academy last played that format, but the field could easily be set up for 11-person teams.
Jones said the bleachers were in good shape, but that a press box next to the field likely would need to be removed.
District officials planned to inspect the gym and the fields to assess their conditions. Then, at a later date, directors could “make a determination” if they wanted to pursue the possibility of acquiring the facilities, Jones said.
Director Darin Sunderman said officials could “come up with ideas” regarding “what we think we can do and what we need. Maybe these are practice facilities or youth facilities. It would take some relief off our field.”
Jones said the CYC is “still under agreement with the state for that land, but we’re in the process of terminating that.”
In other business at the Aug. 11 meeting, the board:
Approved student handbooks for the PK-6 and 7-12 buildings for the 2021-2022 term. The content had been reviewed by administrative and staff personnel.
Approved the 2021-2022 tuition agreement between the Clarinda and South Page school districts. South Page students in grades nine through 12 will attend school in Clarinda based on each student’s academic need, and may also participate in non-athletic and athletic extracurricular activities at Clarinda. South Page will pay Clarinda an amount equal to 100 percent of the amount designated by the state as the regular district cost per pupil (for Clarinda) based on hours of attendance.
Approved the 2021-2022 food service management agreement with South Page. The Clarinda district will oversee South Page staff and maintain the program’s compliance with state and federal regulations, and South Page will be responsible for all associated costs of operating the program. The fixed management fee is $3,000, plus mileage reimbursement when necessary.
Approved two donations -- $1,000 from an anonymous individual to be used for the purchase of district supplies; and a 2003 Chevrolet Impala from Andy and Julia Harris for use in the automotive class at the 7-12 building.
Approved agreements with Green Hills Area Education Agency for the management and operation of a Rising Hope therapeutic classroom in a district building for the 2021-2022 year. The location will provide a setting for up to eight students at a time who are experiencing behavioral difficulties in a traditional public school classroom.
Approved a professional development day of six hours for certified staff on Aug. 23.
Approved the purchase of Edgenuity, a standards-based online learning resource, for $9,750. With Edgenuity, the district will continue to provide a credit recovery option for students. The purchase amount is for a three-year period.
Approved the hiring of Miranda Wilson as assistant 9-12 volleyball coach for 2021-2022.