School district considers acquiring Academy facilities

The football field was most recently configured for eight-member teams, since the Academy last played that format, but the field could easily be set up for 11-person teams.

Jones said the bleachers were in good shape, but that a press box next to the field likely would need to be removed.

District officials planned to inspect the gym and the fields to assess their conditions. Then, at a later date, directors could “make a determination” if they wanted to pursue the possibility of acquiring the facilities, Jones said.

Director Darin Sunderman said officials could “come up with ideas” regarding “what we think we can do and what we need. Maybe these are practice facilities or youth facilities. It would take some relief off our field.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jones said the CYC is “still under agreement with the state for that land, but we’re in the process of terminating that.”

In other business at the Aug. 11 meeting, the board:

Approved student handbooks for the PK-6 and 7-12 buildings for the 2021-2022 term. The content had been reviewed by administrative and staff personnel.