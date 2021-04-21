School Board outlines capital projects

Hill said that “since we don’t have to use the track for fall, we have up until November to get it completed. We still have time to get that one in.”

Meanwhile, for the high school building, proposed improvements would be the replacement of three rooftop air conditioning units on the wrestling and band wing addition, for $75,000; replacement of the showers in the locker rooms, for $47,000; installation of a glycol system for the auditorium chiller, for $21,000; and the refinishing the wrestling locker room floors, for $9,500.

Hill said problems have developed with two of the rooftop units. In one, a fan motor has become defective. In another, he said, “the coil is shot. It would cost a significant amount of money to put in a new coil, and we still would have the same electronics that are there.”

After an analysis of the situation, it was concluded that the expense for repairs would be about $40,000. “I feel it is more economical to just put in new ones,” Hill said, adding that the units have been at the building for 20 years.

For the auditorium chiller, representatives of the Trane company recommended using a glycol system permanently instead of alternating that fluid with water.