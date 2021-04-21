School Board outlines capital projects

Potential capital improvement projects in the Clarinda School District for the coming months were outlined during a Board of Education meeting April 14.
Maintenance Supervisor Craig Hill presented information about the possible work, saying to directors that he wanted them to look at the proposals “and see what we have, then come back and decide what we want to do.”
Among the listed projects is the resurfacing of the track at Clarinda High School, at an estimated cost of $125,000. The work would be another major upgrade at the athletic facility, following the placement of new sod on Cardinal Field last year.
“What we’re talking about is taking the top layer off, then recoating the surface and painting [lines].” Hill said. “They’re not going to have to redo the subsurface of the track, so this should not take a lot of time to complete.”
Board President Greg Jones said that “resurfacing of the track is really not an option at this point.” The lines have faded so much that visibility is now an issue, he said.
Last year when the board authorized upgrading the athletic field with sod placement, discussion included the eventual need for resurfacing of the track. “That was where we were headed,” Director Ann Meyer said. “That was the decision last year.”
Hill said that “since we don’t have to use the track for fall, we have up until November to get it completed. We still have time to get that one in.”
Meanwhile, for the high school building, proposed improvements would be the replacement of three rooftop air conditioning units on the wrestling and band wing addition, for $75,000; replacement of the showers in the locker rooms, for $47,000; installation of a glycol system for the auditorium chiller, for $21,000; and the refinishing the wrestling locker room floors, for $9,500.
Hill said problems have developed with two of the rooftop units. In one, a fan motor has become defective. In another, he said, “the coil is shot. It would cost a significant amount of money to put in a new coil, and we still would have the same electronics that are there.”
After an analysis of the situation, it was concluded that the expense for repairs would be about $40,000. “I feel it is more economical to just put in new ones,” Hill said, adding that the units have been at the building for 20 years.
For the auditorium chiller, representatives of the Trane company recommended using a glycol system permanently instead of alternating that fluid with water.
“We can keep our same air handling units inside the building,” Hill said. A slight decrease in cooling capacity will result because of a volume change with the glycol, but, he said, the system is “large enough to adequately cool the auditorium.”
District-wide, proposed improvements would be painting and recarpeting in classrooms, at an estimated cost of $20,000, and installing LED lights in school buildings, at a cost of $10,000.
Other possible work could be concrete replacement at the entrance to Cardinal Innovation Learning Center, at an estimated cost of $8,500; new furniture in the K-2 rooms at Garfield Elementary School, at $18,000; and the placement of additional irrigation zones at the athletic practice field, for $4,500.
Hill said while the dollar estimates for the proposed work “are pretty good, the cost of materials is going up on a daily basis.”
Once decisions have been made on specific projects, he said, “I will go out and get hard numbers and move forward.”
In other matters at the April 14 meeting, directors received an update on the project currently underway to create the learning center at 1180 South 16th St. It will become the site for career and technical education programs.
Superintendent Chris Bergman said she, Hill and instructor Jeff McCall have met to discuss details of the construction area that will be in a portion of the former Shopko store building that is being converted into the CTE location.
Reviewed, she said, were such topics as “square footage, types of equipment, the number of benches. All of that was set.” A formalized layout is being prepared by OPN Architects.
Bergman said Clarinda officials plan to “walk through the financial step-by-step of the construction process” with project managers from Story Construction “so that everybody’s clear and we understand everything with that.”
As part of the purchase of the Shopko store, the district acquired the adjacent parking lot area.
At the April 14 meeting, the board approved a resolution to set a public hearing for the sale of a 0.43-acre parcel located in the west section of the lot. Chad Wellhausen is seeking to buy that portion of the property for $75,000.
The hearing is scheduled for May 12 at 4 p.m. in the central office board room.
In other business:
Approved the Clarinda district’s audit for fiscal year 2020. A copy of the 92-page report can be found on the district’s Web site.
Approved hirings of Amy Wood as a high school science teacher, effective August 2021; Dustin Piper as a paraprofessional, effective April 26, and as a special education teacher, effective August 2021; Justin Ridnour and Roger Williams as assistant track coaches, effectively immediately; and Josh Woods as assistant softball coach, effective for the 2021 summer season.
Approved resignations of Jaedra Heiny, middle school assistant girls’ basketball coach, and Rod Willliams, high school assistant football coach, both effective immediately; Colby Pedersen, director of finance, effective April 30; and, effective at the end of the 2020-2021 school year, Ajia Whipp, middle school band director; Clarissa Heck, third grade teacher; and Shannon Almelien, high school guidance counselor.