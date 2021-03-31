School board announces details for Cardinal Innovation Learning Center

Also in the space is a “shared project area,” which, said OPN architect Ken Hagen, is “very flexible, open [and] able to be used by a number of different people. It could spill out from the general classroom area.”

In addition, he said, it is “also a space that could be utilized by the general public” or by students as a gallery where art could be displayed.

In the construction classroom and lab, Hagen said, “the intent is to provide [an] arena” where students can receive instruction and also use actual equipment. “We’re still working on what machines would be in this area,” he said.

For the health care program, which will offer instruction for certified nursing assistants, the classroom and lab area will include a nurses’ station, exam room and a patient bed. “Students will be in a clinical setting,” Hagen said.

A notable design concept for the renovation, he said, was to “utilize glass to get ‘borrowed light’ from the lobby to provide visibility so you can see what’s going on in those classrooms.”

Since only a portion of the former store is being remodeled in the first phase of the project, Director Ann Meyer asked about plans for adding electrical connections for the entire building. “How do we plan for that future?” she said.