School board announces details for Cardinal Innovation Learning Center

Details about the planned creation of the Clarinda School District’s Cardinal Innovation Learning Center were reviewed for the Board of Education during a meeting March 24.
The estimated $1 million project will result in the transformation of the former Shopko store at 1180 South 16th St. into a location for career and technical education instruction.
In the first phase of the work, a portion of the interior of the building, about 10,400 square feet, will be renovated.
“We focused on two key areas where you have seen the need for classroom space and lab space, and that’s for your construction program and your health care program,” said Kristen Lewis, associate principal with OPN Architects, the firm selected to coordinate the project for the district.
She said the former store is a “wonderful building to be able to repurpose for this use” with “a lot of flexibility [and] different options on how we can utilize this space.”
The firm will “look into all the utilities and infrastructure to make sure we’re setting you up for future success as you expand the building,” Lewis said.
Directors saw floor plans and renderings illustrating how the remodeled space will be configured. Included along with the construction and health care classrooms and labs will be a lobby, a general classroom, restrooms, storage areas and the “CILC Store,” a site where student-produced items will be available for purchase.
Also in the space is a “shared project area,” which, said OPN architect Ken Hagen, is “very flexible, open [and] able to be used by a number of different people. It could spill out from the general classroom area.”
In addition, he said, it is “also a space that could be utilized by the general public” or by students as a gallery where art could be displayed.
In the construction classroom and lab, Hagen said, “the intent is to provide [an] arena” where students can receive instruction and also use actual equipment. “We’re still working on what machines would be in this area,” he said.
For the health care program, which will offer instruction for certified nursing assistants, the classroom and lab area will include a nurses’ station, exam room and a patient bed. “Students will be in a clinical setting,” Hagen said.
A notable design concept for the renovation, he said, was to “utilize glass to get ‘borrowed light’ from the lobby to provide visibility so you can see what’s going on in those classrooms.”
Since only a portion of the former store is being remodeled in the first phase of the project, Director Ann Meyer asked about plans for adding electrical connections for the entire building. “How do we plan for that future?” she said.
Lewis said such work would depend on “what the likely uses will be for the remaining space. A welding lab or a food service culinary kitchen would require a lot more electrical [capacity] than a classroom does.” With infrastructure in place after the initial phase is finished, other connections could be made as needed.
“Fortunately, the design we have is this industrial ‘feel’,” Lewis said. Because ceilings are open,” she noted, it would be “easy in the future to run any services” to other parts of the interior.
Board President Greg Jones questioned whether additional exits are needed in the building.
“There is no special need” at present, Hagen said. If occupancy were to surpass 500, then more egress would be required.
Regarding the exterior of the building, the current project does not include facade work.
Any money spent on the outside, Lewis said, “would take away from what is spent for the inside.”
According to the project schedule, design development is to be finished by April 9 and construction documents completed by May 23. That would allow for contractor bidding in early June.
In other business, the board: Approved the formation of a student club called Genders and Sexualities Alliance. The organization seeks to promote tolerance and acceptance throughout the school community, and to provide a safe and non-judgmental space for individuals.
Approved adding a ninth grade softball coaching position, starting this summer. Participation in the sport has increased significantly during the past three years, and it is expected that 35 girls will be involved this summer. The cost for the additional position will be $2,655.38.