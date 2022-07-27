San Diego memorial honors link between Clarinda, U.S.S. Bennington

More than a century after his death, a Clarinda native who lost his life while serving in the United States Navy has been symbolically reunited with his fallen shipmates.

John Barchus and his younger brother, Clarence, were among the 218 serving on U.S.S. Bennington. The ship was anchored in San Diego Bay for a port call when an explosion occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. July 21, 1905, resulting in the deaths of 64 enlisted sailors and one officer.

“The explosion was caused by a closed valve. The steam pressure gauge connected to the boiler didn’t register, so it eventually blew. So, it was human error,” said Mary Ellen Cortellini, who has written four books related to the explosion of the U.S.S. Bennington and is the wife of a retired Navy captain.

Three days later, 47 of the sailors who died in the explosion of the U.S.S. Bennington were laid to rest at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego. Then, on Jan. 7, 1908, a monument was dedicated at the cemetery to honor those sailors.

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the explosion aboard the U.S.S. Bennington, a group of San Diego area historians organized a memorial service that has grown into an annual event. Cortellini has been one of key organizers of the memorial service over the years along with Phillip Hinshaw, Steve Lawson, Karen Scanlon and Kathleen Winchester.

“The monument is in a stunningly beautiful location at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery. The people from the cemetery let us come every year and accommodate our needs for the program,” Cortellini said.

Each year, Cortellini said the service highlights the story of one of the 65 sailors who died in the explosion. This year the story of John Barchus, and how he was returned home to Clarinda by his younger brother, were featured during the ceremony held July 23 at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.

“Steve Lawson brought this story to my attention. Once I heard how the younger brother brought the remains home, I wanted to tell that story. I decided to do so in the voice of the younger brother, Clarence, and share what it must have felt like to be that brother,” Cortellini said.

During her research, Cortellini said she also learned John and Clarence had an older brother, Fred, who is buried at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery. As a result of these connections, Cortellini realized she wanted to do more than simply honor the two Clarinda brothers who served together on the U.S.S. Bennington. She wanted to unite Clarinda and San Diego, as well as link the Clarinda Cemetery with Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in order to reconnect John with his fellow sailors that died 117 years ago.

“I wanted to bring more to our ceremony and also let your town know about John. He was probably forgotten back there, but I wanted to remind people of the tragic circumstances under which these sailors died and that we should never forget their sacrifices,” Cortellini said. “I want people to know that sad story of (Clarence) having to bring his brother home, so that motivated me to contact (the Clarinda Herald-Journal).”

After contacting the Clarinda Herald-Journal, Cortellini was put in contact with Nodaway Valley Historical Museum curator Trish Bergren to find ways the cities and cemeteries could be united for the July 23 memorial service. Although the two cemeteries are separated by more than 1,600 miles, Bergren said they are forever linked by the U.S.S. Bennington.

“I think it’s amazing. It shows history connects us all. To have us connected to a California ceremony that sounds very similar to our Cemetery Walk is pretty remarkable. The world is kind of a small place when you dive into history,” Bergren said.

Bergren sent a small amount of soil from the gravesite of John Barchus at the Clarinda Cemetery to Cortellini. She then sprinkled the dirt around the markers for the sailors from the U.S.S. Bennington buried at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery to bring the shipmates together.

In addition, Hinshaw provides red, white and blue carnations on behalf of the San Diego area chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution that are placed at the base of tombstones of the sailors interred at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery as their names are recited during the memorial service for the U.S.S. Bennington. Therefore, Cortellini ordered a bouquet of red, white and blue carnations that were placed at the marker for John Barchus at the Clarinda Cemetery Saturday at the same time the flowers were being placed at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.

“I am very grateful for all the assistance I received. You have really great people in Clarinda and then Trish went above and beyond to organize a small memorial service there to go along with placing the flowers. It was an honor to collaborate on such a beautiful event to connect the two communities,” Cortellini said.

However, this will not be the only time this year Clarinda residents are reminded of John Barchus and his service aboard the U.S.S. Bennington. Before learning of the ceremony at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, Bergren said she had already planned to include the local sailor in the annual Cemetery Walk hosted by the Nodaway Valley Historical Society.

“So, he will be commemorated with their event and we’ll do the same in October,” Bergren said. “It is an interesting story. We are two generations removed now, so it is good to bring light back to this important event in United States history.”

In her book, “Officers’ Row 1904”, Cortellini recounts the address given by Commander Lucien Young during the burial service for the sailors of the U.S.S. Bennington.

“Captain Scott and officers and successors at Fort Rosecrans, I want to commit to your tender care the bodies of our unfortunate shipmates and patriotic dead. May their graves never be forgotten by the hand of affection, and may marble slabs rise on this, their last earthly resting place, and may the morning and evening sun playing upon the grassy mounds, be symbolical of their shipmates’ affection,” according to the book.

Captain Scott then replied, “I accept the sacred trust of the honored dead,” according to the book.

Cortellini said she and the other organizers of the annual memorial service consider themselves to be among the successors Commander Young committed the care of his shipmates to. She said they hope their actions will encourage others to remember the U.S.S. Bennington and the sailors who lost their lives that fateful day.

“I have also accepted the sacred trust of the honored dead and work to honor the dead,” Cortellini said. “Our group is getting older and tired. We are worried if future generations will remember this story. We are at a point where others need to pick up the torch and keep this going.”