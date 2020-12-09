Riedel balances future plans, current challenges

As the new director of the Clarinda Parks and Recreation Department, Carson Riedel has been forced to learn how to balance plans for the future with the realities of today.

Riedel started his duties, which include overseeing the Clarinda Lied Center and the maintenance of the various parks in Clarinda, in September. Having grown up in Colorado, Riedel said he enjoys outdoor recreation and played baseball for several years.

“This position fit into what I enjoy. I want to do something with the rest of my life I enjoy. The relationship between sports and recreation in a baseball rich community like Clarinda was interesting to me,” Riedel said.

However, Riedel was also welcomed into his new position by the realities of operating an activity center in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In one regard, Riedel said the slower pace created by the pandemic has allowed him the opportunity to acquaint himself with the past operation of the facility and identify areas for future growth. Yet, those ideas for the future have been relegated to the planning stage until there is clear direction on the health and safety guidelines any project would have to meet.