Riedel balances future plans, current challenges

As the new director of the Clarinda Parks and Recreation Department, Carson Riedel has been forced to learn how to balance plans for the future with the realities of today.
Riedel started his duties, which include overseeing the Clarinda Lied Center and the maintenance of the various parks in Clarinda, in September. Having grown up in Colorado, Riedel said he enjoys outdoor recreation and played baseball for several years.
“This position fit into what I enjoy. I want to do something with the rest of my life I enjoy. The relationship between sports and recreation in a baseball rich community like Clarinda was interesting to me,” Riedel said.
However, Riedel was also welcomed into his new position by the realities of operating an activity center in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In one regard, Riedel said the slower pace created by the pandemic has allowed him the opportunity to acquaint himself with the past operation of the facility and identify areas for future growth. Yet, those ideas for the future have been relegated to the planning stage until there is clear direction on the health and safety guidelines any project would have to meet.
“I would like to get things going, but there are a unique set of complications in this industry. It has been interesting learning how to navigate that,” Riedel said. “It has been fun planning for the future. We have some ideas on how to improve the center, expand our youth activities and offer more senior activities. We hope to start launching these things in the next fiscal year.”
Until then, Riedel is focusing his efforts on how to offer quality programs that meet the demands the members and the community while complying with important safety measures like wearing face coverings and following social distancing.
However, Riedel said those safety guidelines are a moving target. Rather than offering iron clad direction, Riedel said the decision makers have offered vague recommendations that can change as quickly as they are issued.
“The Governor’s most recent mandate had some things that put a lot of our activities on hold. But a week later some of those restrictions were backed out. For example, they said we could not have group fitness classes, but three days later they said we could if there was proper distancing,” Riedel said.
The remaining restrictions included in that mandate were set to expire Dec. 10 unless the state opted to extend the timeframe. Riedel said that type of ambiguity is challenging for people who routinely work out and the fitness industry overall.
“They are creatures of habit, so if you throw a wrench into their routine they become uncomfortable. We have tried to encourage our members to use their best judgment about coming to the center and following the mask and distancing requirements. The community has been very supportive of it. We are seeing people wearing masks when they come in. They take them off while working out, but put them back on when leaving,” Riedel said.
Along with people utilizing the weight room and fitness equipment, Riedel said the fitness classes offered at the Lied Center are at maximum participation given the limits created by social distancing. Riedel said there are also 15 to 20 people who attend the morning water fitness classes. He said those exercise classes are a bit larger than the other fitness classes because there is more room in the pool for people to spread out.
“I give all the credit for the success of those programs to our instructors. They are very good at pushing forward and dealing with the brunt of the interactions with our guests. That has made my transition a lot easier,” Riedel said.
Besides the adult fitness and conditioning programs offered at the Lied Center, an essential component of the Parks and Recreation Department involves offering fun play opportunities for children and a variety of youth sports programs. Riedel, however, said most of those youth activities are currently on hold due to the pandemic.
Riedel said the city has tried to follow similar mandates to those set forth for high school sports. Although the basketball season is underway at Clarinda High School, Riedel said the Lied Center is still holding off on offering youth basketball.
“It does look like we could have seventh and eighth grade basketball early next spring along with adult volleyball. It all comes down to the comfort of our guests. We can’t have these leagues if people aren’t going to be here because they still don’t feel comfortable,” Riedel said.
Once the pandemic is over, Riedel said the Parks and Recreation Department will work with the city to move forward with some important plans he hopes will have a positive impact on the community. He said those plans could include ways to expand the Lied Center and transform the outdoor spaces.
Riedel said he is also exploring opportunities to work with the Lied Public Library and the Public Works Department to make life in Clarinda more enjoyable for all its residents.
“Once we tread these difficult waters, I think people will be able to see the benefits of our labor. We are here to serve the community by providing healthy activities that extend through all age groups in our community. I am proud to be a citizen of Clarinda and serving the community where I need to be, so I hope everyone will join our growth and prosperity,” Riedel said.
