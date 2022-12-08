Residents request Page County adopt pipeline ordinance

At the Page County Board of Supervisors meeting on Dec. 6, Marty Maher from Imogene formally requested that Page County adopt an ordinance regulating the placement of pipelines in the county.

Summit Carbon Solutions submitted a permit application to the Iowa Utilities Board in January 2022 for a project called Midwest Express CO2, a pipeline project that consists of approximately 700 miles across five states, and nearly seven of those miles are in western Page County.

“A group of us talked about how to present this to you and share what we think is the urgency to move forward,” Maher said. “The best way we could figure out is support from throughout the county, so we started a petition drive. On that list, there is a combination of residents, landowners and taxpayers. There are 47 signatures in a short time with little effort. I think it shows fairly widespread support.”

Maher said that the pipeline ordinance they are asking for, patterned after Shelby County’s ordinance, is to protect the county not just from Summit Carbon’s pipeline, but any pipeline that would come to Page County.

“It protects landowners, both rural and city residents, livestock and county infrastructure," he said. "You have a lot invested in this, too. Your paved roads, gravel roads, rural water lines, fiber optic cable and anything else buried under those roads that they might encounter. It benefits the county, not just individuals.”

Maher talked about our country’s founding fathers and said that although they took a risk with the Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights, they took that risk and they stood for something.

“This ordinance, while not as grand, is an opportunity for you to stand for something. To stand for the residents and to stand for the good of the county,” he said.

Maher added that there has been some question as to whether the ordinance will stand firm if challenged by Summit Carbon.

“Shelby County is confident that theirs will. There was a meeting in Linn County and a woman from the Iowa Utility Board spoke. She said that in her personal opinion, it is the job of the supervisors to protect their residents and should move ahead with ordinances. She also encouraged supervisors to intervene on behalf of their counties," Maher said. "In the meantime, we would like you to move forward with an ordinance to protect Page County, the citizens, landowners and the county itself.”

Board members said they would review the Shelby County ordinance and would place the subject of an ordinance on the next meeting’s agenda for discussion.

The supervisors heard an update from JD King, county engineer. His crew has been working on several county roads and bridges as well as mowing and cutting trees.

“We’ve also done work in the Coin district and will also be interviewing for a laborer and driver this week," King said. "We’re also working on the Essex Bridge. We continue to move dirt and have finished a couple of sides. They won’t close that section of road until after the holidays. The first week of January, they’ll close it.”

King was happy to report that Page County is still in the running to receive grant money toward more bridge work.

“This is possible good news," he said. "For the next RAISE Grant, we are one of 12 counties still in. Next, they’ll cut it down to eight. I’m optimistic that we will make the cut. The bridge we selected for the grant is the Essex North Bridge.”

The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program helps urban and rural communities move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports and other types of transportation. It’s part of Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

King also told the supervisors that he will be attending Appia training in Corning this week and the Annual County Engineers Conference in Des Moines Dec. 14-16. Appia is a web-based application used for construction administration and inspection.

Jean Wagoner of Clarinda read a letter to the board about the grading of the Level C road at 196th and T streets in East Nodaway.

“I live on 196th and I saw the road grader yesterday and today," she read. "The road was changed from Level B to a Level C so it would become a gated road.”

Wagoner went over the history of the road and the reasons for it becoming gated. She said in discussions about the maintenance of the road, they were told blading would stay the same as if it were a Level B road and was frustrated in the first year when this didn’t happen.

Wagoner said she talked to JD King last year and told him there is a lot of traffic on the road and that several farmers utilize it.

“I told him that when the B road is graded, we would like the C graded, too," she said. "We appreciate your help in solving the current situation by sending the graders out Dec 5-6. We hope to continue with that grading when they are in the neighborhood. The farmers all appreciate it. Thank you.”

The board discussed setting a time to review the five-year road plan as it relates to improvements on J-55. Supervisor Chuck Morris said he put this on the agenda because he has been asked many questions about the J-55 road.

“I wanted to keep moving forward," he said. "The main question is when is it going to be done. I would like to set up a meeting with the landowners so we can discuss the situation. The expectation, I believe, is that it’s going to be done next year. But in the five-year plan, it’s a couple years away. I think we need to meet to clear the air and improve communication.”

King shared a map and the current 5-year plan to review with the supervisors, and they will plan a meeting to discuss it further with landowners.

Jill Harvey, Page County Emergency Manager, told the board that she received an update that Page County had received a grant for its Hazard Mitigation Plan.

“It looks like the plan was approved for $18,000 total," she said. "The federal share will cover $16,200 and the state will cover $1,800. There is no cost at the local level to write this plan. This plan is done every five years to identify what hazards there are in the county. It’s a rewrite, and there may be a lot of changes. All cities in the county are a part of it as well as the schools and fire departments. There will be at least three meetings to finalize the plan.”

SWIPCO (Southwest Iowa Planning Council) currently aids in developing and updating the countywide hazard mitigation plans and they are required to be updated every five years. The board approved the contract with SWIPCO and thanked Harvey for the work she has put in for the plan.

In other business, the board approved publishing advertisements for expiring board terms. Boards affected are the Conservation Board, the Board of Health and the Zoning Board of Adjustment.

Supervisors also approved Internet services through Farmers Mutual Telephone Company for Page County Communications for the building that formerly housed city hall. The recording system they are now using now needs more that what a hot spot can provide.

“The issue at hand is that we need 200 mg to make that work," Sheriff Lyle Palmer said.

Summer Fletcher, lead dispatcher for Page County said a hot spot is not efficient.

“We talked to companies back in September to check out what needs to be done. And here it is December and they haven’t done anything,” Fletcher said, sharing possible options and prices with the supervisors.

The supervisors tabled a decision for architectural fees for canopies at the courthouse. They were looking into the canopies above the restrooms on the outside of the courthouse and the handicap entrance. The canopies are in need of repair for safety reasons and the supervisors feel it’s important they be consistent with the rest of the building.

The next meeting for the Page County Board of Supervisors will be Dec. 13.