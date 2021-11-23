Report confirms problems with Page County Jail

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Samuels said there were also concerns with the design of the current jail. Those concerns centered on the various sections of the jail inmates have to pass through when they are taken to and from their cells.

Samuels said the potential for problems at the jail would grow as long as the arrest totals in Page County continue to increase. The situation is further compounded by the fact that the number of violent crimes in the county have also risen over the last five years.

“If you look at where you’re currently at, your square foot per occupant is roughly 240 square feet. Guthrie County is at 291 square feet,” Samuels said. “Guthrie County is very similar in terms of inmate size.”

Along with the size constraints of the jail, Samuelson said the facility is also showing its age. Evidence of rust, mold and plumbing issues are creating challenges for the jail staff and the inmates.

“The jail is outdated. It has served its purpose. We’ve put band-aids on band-aids and now those are breaking,” Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer said. “You can only paint on rust and scrape rust so much. I think we’ve done that as much as possible. Without the current staff I have, I don’t think this jail would still be functioning or able to house inmates.”