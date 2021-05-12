R Kitchens & Baths host ribbon cutting

The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Ambassadors invites the community to a ribbon cutting for R Kitchens & Baths at 217 North 15th Street, Suite A in Clarinda at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26.

Rose Johanns, owner of R Kitchens & Baths, provides Southwest Iowa, Eastern Nebraska and Northwest Missouri with custom designs. Johanns can help people with kitchens, bathrooms, offices, laundry rooms, bars, entry spaces, fireplace surrounds, and utility rooms. Personalized service and attention to detail are provided to her residential and commercial customers.

Johanns uses the latest software to provide 3D renderings and detailed diagrams for customers and contractors. Her goal is to make the build or remodel process as easy as possible for her customers, while providing them with the best products available. She wants her customers to “Love Where You Live”.