R Kitchens & Baths host ribbon cutting

The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Ambassadors invites the community to a ribbon cutting for R Kitchens & Baths at 217 North 15th Street, Suite A in Clarinda at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26.
Rose Johanns, owner of R Kitchens & Baths, provides Southwest Iowa, Eastern Nebraska and Northwest Missouri with custom designs. Johanns can help people with kitchens, bathrooms, offices, laundry rooms, bars, entry spaces, fireplace surrounds, and utility rooms. Personalized service and attention to detail are provided to her residential and commercial customers.
Johanns uses the latest software to provide 3D renderings and detailed diagrams for customers and contractors. Her goal is to make the build or remodel process as easy as possible for her customers, while providing them with the best products available. She wants her customers to “Love Where You Live”.
The business also features a wide selection of cabinetry, counters, flooring, tile, and Onyx products. Johanns represents the following brands: Fieldstone, Wolf, Marquis and Koch Cabinets, Cambria quartz, Wilsonart and Formica laminate and Engineered Flooring and Tri State Flooring. Carpet samples are available, along with LVP and LVT flooring. She has many different tile suppliers, and can order from most major tile manufacturers, including Jeffrey Court, Florida Tile, Schluter, MIR Mosaic, and Kate-Lo. These include floor tile, wall and backsplash tile, and tile suitable for showers.
Johanns is excited to own her own business and looks forward to meeting many new customers! R Kitchens & Baths is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Johanns is also available for evening and weekend appointments as needed. For more information contact R Kitchens & Baths at 402-269-7066, email rkitchensbaths@gmail.com or check out her website at www.rkitchensbaths.com.