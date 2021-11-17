Putnam reviews plans to restore historic building

As a result, no action was taken by the council regarding the grant application during the meeting Wednesday.

Putnam has served as a professional building contractor since 1980. Originally based in California, her company has also been involved in projects in Arizona, Costa Rica, Florida, Guatemala, Mexico and Panama. She has also completed three projects in Shenandoah.

Along with her restoration projects in Central America, Putnam said she also learned about the foods and cultures of the countries she was working in. She wants to share that knowledge with the residents of Clarinda and tourists visiting the commercial complex once it is completed.

“During my travels back and forth to the United States I was always looking for a commercial building for myself that I could restore. I wanted a collective where great teas, coffees, luscious chocolates, arts in all form and music could be enjoyed and shared. It took me nine years. But the right one, I found it. I love it. It needs help,” Putnam said.