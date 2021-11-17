Putnam reviews plans to restore historic building

Efforts to restore a historically significant building in Clarinda could lead to the creation of seven individual businesses in the community as well as turning the location into a thriving tourist destination.
Carol Putnam purchased the former Berry Seed Building, also known as the W.H. Harnagel Building located at 722 E. Garfield St. in Clarinda, in September 2020. Putnam met with the Clarinda City Council Nov. 10, to review her plans for the building.
To help finance the project, Putnam said she would like to apply for a $100,000 grant through the Community Catalyst Building Remediation Program offered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The grant application, however, would have to be submitted by the city of Clarinda and requires financial or in-kind support of the project by the city.
Putnam said she has spoken with IEDA Development Specialist Jim Thompson about the project. She said Thompson was supportive of her proposal, but stressed the importance of having local government support the project.
“Mr. Thompson has advised me that without the participation of the city of Clarinda, and Page County, the state of Iowa will not approve a grant for this project,” Putnam said. “This will unfortunately result in the project not being completed as planned.”
Council member Jamie Shore asked what type of support Putnam was requesting from the city. Putnam said Thompson indicated there were a wide variety of ways the city could provide its support and she would have him provide the city with some options to consider.
As a result, no action was taken by the council regarding the grant application during the meeting Wednesday.
Putnam has served as a professional building contractor since 1980. Originally based in California, her company has also been involved in projects in Arizona, Costa Rica, Florida, Guatemala, Mexico and Panama. She has also completed three projects in Shenandoah.
Along with her restoration projects in Central America, Putnam said she also learned about the foods and cultures of the countries she was working in. She wants to share that knowledge with the residents of Clarinda and tourists visiting the commercial complex once it is completed.
“During my travels back and forth to the United States I was always looking for a commercial building for myself that I could restore. I wanted a collective where great teas, coffees, luscious chocolates, arts in all form and music could be enjoyed and shared. It took me nine years. But the right one, I found it. I love it. It needs help,” Putnam said.
Ultimately, Putnam foresees seven Zoo Businesses being located in the building. The seven businesses will be different, but interlocking entities that will interact and support one another. Although the businesses would be standalone entities with their own client bases, they would simultaneously benefit from shared expenses and resources that will allow them to generate sales for the other businesses, she said.
The seven businesses located in the building would include The Zoo, offering coffees, tea and Champurrado (Mexican hot chocolate) along with freshly baked cookies and pastries. The Zoo Market would be an art gallery and retail space, while there would also be artist ateliers.
The facility would also offer internet sales of gifts, food items, coffee, tea and furnishings. There would also be a drive-up kiosk offering coffee and baked goods. Also located on the grounds would be an architectural salvage business.
Putnam said she has already invested $176,000 in the renovation process. She estimated it would cost an additional $130,000 to complete the project as planned.
The renovation project has been divided into three phases. The first phase involved cleaning up the building and grounds. Putnam said as much of the material as possible was recycled or repurposed.
The second phase focuses on the first level and exterior of the building. The third phase deals with the second floor.
Putnam said the facility will initially employee five to six people. She expects that number to increase as the businesses grow.
Originally, Putnam said the facility was anticipated in the spring of 2021. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting economic hardships have delayed the project.
“My construction has been greatly impacted through COVID, material shortages and labor shortages as well as there has been a 400% increase for the cost of materials in the last 14 months,” Putnam said.
Pre-applications for the grant are due by Jan. 28, 2022. Invitations for full applications will then be issued and must be submitted by April 15, 2022. Grant recipients will then be announced in June 2022.