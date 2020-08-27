As a hearing-impaired individual, the use of face masks can significantly reduce the ability to communicate effectively.
With more businesses requiring employees and customers to wear face coverings during the pandemic, a community member in Page County turned to Page County Public Health for assistance.
Brandy Powers, with Page County Public Health, explained that after starting Facebook Live updates for residents in Page County, they were contacted by an individual about turning the closed caption option on during the live updates. She said the hearing impaired individual then contacted her about their frustration of not being able to communicate with others because they could not read their lips due to face coverings being worn.
Powers further explained the individual would also struggle to try and read handwriting when that form of communication was attempted.
“We never thought about this being an issue from wearing masks,” said Powers.
Powers set out to see what options were available to help individuals who were deaf or had hearing impairments. Through her research, Powers said she discovered that face masks were also causing issues for individuals that fall under the autism spectrum that need to read facial expressions to understand how to respond.
The solution Powers came up with was to provide face view masks to businesses in Page County. She said the first phase was figuring out how to get funding to produce the masks.
Powers connected with the staff at the Iowa School for the Deaf in Council Bluffs during the process and the school became a candidate to receive the face view masks as well if funding was available.
Powers wrote a grant through the Iowa West Foundation for funding to purchase supplies to make 1,400 face view masks.
Iowa West Foundation is a nonprofit organization out of Pottawattamie County. Powers said last year with the flooding and this year with COVID-19, the organization offered special funding in the form of grants in addition to grants they typically award.
While Powers waited to see if the grant was approved, she started working on a distribution list for the masks in Page County.
“I reached out to the individual that contacted us and asked what places do you have issues communicating with individuals,” said Powers.
Powers included grocery stores, retail stores and gas stations on her initial list with the possibility of hospitals and apartment complexes where deaf or hearing impaired individuals lived.
Powers was notified in June that the grant through Iowa West Foundation was approved. With the grant, she said 700 masks would be distributed in Page County and 700 masks would be distributed to the Iowa School for the Deaf.
Powers said Iowa West Foundation focuses its efforts on Harrison, Pottawattamie and Mills Counties but with special funding, their efforts are expanded out further. She said because the masks were being distributed in two counties, the funding was split into two separate grants.
Powers said she knew the production of the masks was going to be a considerable project. She initially contacted Ayn Taylor with Hand Cart Quilting in Clarinda about sewing the masks. She said Taylor then connected her with Sue Hayes, who is part of the Scrap Happy Quilt Guild in Clarinda.
With the fabric and supplies purchased, Powers said production of the masks started last week. She said the masks would be made out of fabric with a vinyl fabric around the mouth area that would be see-through. They will also be washable and can be reused.
Hayes said after the pattern was created and approved, the group of volunteers started working on the masks in an assembly line formation.
“Since the masks are specialized with a vinyl front,” said Hayes, “and because of the complexity of how these masks are being made, what we’ve done is broken the process down into nine steps.”
Hayes explained each volunteer is assigned an individual task. She said some were cutting the pieces and some were marking the pieces where the vinyl window would be sewn. She said others were ironing the pieces and so forth.
“That’s how we’re doing it to mass-produce them,” said Hayes. “Sewers and non-sewers alike can help us with this process.”
Hayes said it would take about 45 minutes for one person to complete the entire process of making one mask.
“We figure that if we do it step by step, people can do a whole lot more,” said Hayes. “We can produce more masks and get them done in a shorter period of time.”
Hayes said right now volunteers are working out of their homes individually, but they hope to find a large building where they can social distance and all get together a few times. She said this would make the process move faster and be able to complete more masks.
Hayes has reached out to friends and organizations to help with the production of the masks and is hoping to have them completed in the next month. She said there are a variety of steps in the process for anyone wanting to volunteer
“We have steps in the process that don’t have any sewing,” said Hayes. “If you can use a pencil and a ruler and trace a square, that’s what we need. Or if you know how to iron, that’s another step.”
In preparation for distributing the masks, Powers said she has reached out to the following businesses in Page County: HyVee, Caseys, Dollar General, Walmart and Fareway.
“They know the masks are coming and say they would offer them to their employees,” said Powers. “They can’t mandate it for them to wear these masks instead of the other ones, but they are going to stress the importance of wearing these over another type of mask.”
Powers said each business would receive two masks per employee. She said if there were extra masks, they could be distributed to apartment complexes where deaf or hearing-impaired individuals live, banks, hospitals and clinics.
“It’s been a whirlwind that started with one little idea of trying to help one consumer,” said Powers.
Powers said once all 1,400 masks are complete, Page County Public Health will start distributing them to businesses. Anyone in the area wanting to volunteer to help produce the masks can contact Powers at Page County Public Health at 712-580-1212.
