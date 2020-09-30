Public Health prepares to distribute vaccine once ready

As Page County Public Health officials continue to monitor the COVID-19 virus in the county, they have also begun preparing to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

During the Page County Supervisors meeting Sept. 22, Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman updated the board on the work the agency is doing.

Erdman said as of meeting time on Tuesday, there had been 149 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Page County, with 138 of those having recovered. She said 2,561 residents in Page County had been tested, and the 14-day positivity rating was at 5%. Erdman said the positivity rate is going down in the county.

States have been asked by the federal government to have a distribution plan for the COVID-19 vaccine in place by Nov. 1. Erdman said PCPH has been working with both the Clarinda and Shenandoah hospital on this plan for the county.

“They are anticipating a vaccine will be coming out here in the next few months,” said Erdman. “So we will partner with both hospitals, one in Shenandoah, one in Clarinda.”