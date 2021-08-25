Preparations underway for Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree

The 66th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2, in Clarinda.

This year’s Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree Chairperson is Katy Ridge and Vice Chairperson is Julie Murren. The Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree is co-sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce, the Clarinda Community School District and the city of Clarinda.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. around the downtown square with more than 50 bands expected to participate. The Iowa Western Community College Marching Reiver Band will be performing in the parade competition.

The afternoon field activities start at 12:45 p.m. with the flag raising ceremony conducted by the American Legion Sergy Post No. 98 at the Clarinda High School football stadium. A special feature highlighting the University of Nebraska Omaha Maverick Marching Band kicks off the afternoon activities prior to the parade competition awards presentation.

In addition, the Clarinda High School band will perform an exhibition show followed by the afternoon field competition.