Preparations underway for Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree
HJ - Clarinda Band at 2018 Band Jamboree

The Clarinda High School Marching Band performs its field routine at Cardinal Field during the 2018 Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree. The 66th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree is scheduled for Oct. 2 and will feature the traditional morning parade and afternoon field activities. After the 2019 Band Jamboree was rained out, the 2020 festivities were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Herald-Journal file photo)

The 66th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2, in Clarinda.

This year’s Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree Chairperson is Katy Ridge and Vice Chairperson is Julie Murren. The Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree is co-sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce, the Clarinda Community School District and the city of Clarinda.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. around the downtown square with more than 50 bands expected to participate. The Iowa Western Community College Marching Reiver Band will be performing in the parade competition.

The afternoon field activities start at 12:45 p.m. with the flag raising ceremony conducted by the American Legion Sergy Post No. 98 at the Clarinda High School football stadium. A special feature highlighting the University of Nebraska Omaha Maverick Marching Band kicks off the afternoon activities prior to the parade competition awards presentation.

In addition, the Clarinda High School band will perform an exhibition show followed by the afternoon field competition.

