Preliminary numbers indicate growth in Clarinda enrollment

In order to determine how much state funding they will receive next year, school districts across the Iowa had until Oct. 15 to submit their certified enrollment reports for the 2022-2023 school year to the Iowa Department of Education.

During the Oct. 12 meeting of the Clarinda Community School District Board of Directors, Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia said it appeared the certified enrollment for Clarinda had increased by 22 students this year. However, that figure was still unofficial.

Last year, Clarinda had a certified enrollment of 968.2 students, according to figures available on the IDE website. The total served enrollment for Clarinda was 1,030.9 students, according to the website.

"Certified enrollment is (the) annual report of enrolled resident students used for the Iowa School Finance Formula calculation. The certified enrollment count is taken on the first day of October every year, or the following Monday if the first falls on a weekend. Data is collected in the Student Reporting in Iowa application and is due no later than Oct. 15," according to the IDE website.

As part of the business portion of the meeting, the board approved the purchase of two sets of infant simulators and two RealCare pregnancy profile simulators from Realityworks for the family and consumer science program at Clarinda High School. The total cost of the purchase was $8,246.97.

The infant simulators, known as "The Quints," feature five dolls suffering from dangerous conditions including a shaken baby, a baby affected by drugs, fetal alcohol syndrome, down syndrome and a premature baby. The infant simulators offer students an opportunity to learn about these important topics and conditions.

Meanwhile, the pregnancy simulator allows female and male students alike to replicate the physical issues experienced during the third trimester of a pregnancy. The wearable vest, and adjoining curriculum, allows students to better understand the impact pregnancy has "on the body as well as life goals, finances, relationships and emotions," according to the Realityworks website.

Clarinda will be reimbursed for the purchase by the Area Education Agency.

Also Wednesday, the board approved overnight stays for the Clarinda cheerleaders and the Clarinda junior varsity and varsity wrestling teams. The Clarinda cheerleaders will be attending the state cheer competition Oct. 28 in Des Moines.

Meanwhile, the Clarinda wrestling team will have overnight stays for regular season events at Lee Summit, Missouri, Dec. 16; and Centerville, Jan. 13, 2023. Overnight stays in Des Moines for the state wrestling tournament, set for Feb. 15-19, 2023, were also approved.

In other business, the board approved the first reading of a series of policy primers provided by the Iowa Association of School Boards. The first reading of a policy relating to the payment of meal charges was also approved.

The board also approved an agreement with Iowa Net High Academy to make online classes available to special education students in the Clarinda Community School District.