Pickleball, a sport that originated in the 1960s in Washington State, is now one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States.
It is a sport that combines the elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis and can be played both indoors or outdoors. It is played on a badminton-sized court with a net that is low to the ground, oversized wooden paddles and a plastic ball with holes. It can be played with two or four people and is a sport for all ages and skill levels.
The Lied Public Library in Clarinda will be hosting two free pickleball workshops at Kiwanis Park, located in the southwest part of Clarinda on South 20th Street. One workshop will be at 8 a.m. and the other at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 25.
“We want to introduce the community to pickleball or allow pickleball players to brush up on their skills through the workshops,” said Andrew Hoppmann, Library Directory. “I would like to see all ages, from kids to adults playing.”
Hoppmann said pickleball is an easy sport to learn and moves slower than tennis, which makes it easier for those with limited mobility to enjoy.
The location for the workshops was chosen in conjunction with a project Hoppmann and other pickleball players from the community are working on with the Clarinda Park and Recreation Department to convert the tennis courts at Kiwanis Park into two outdoor pickleball courts.
“Right now, we are in the fundraising phase,” said Hoppmann. “The total cost to convert the courts is probably going to be right around $15,000.”
Hoppmann said pickleball players in the community had raised between $4,000 and $5,000 so far towards the new courts. He said there are also a couple of grants they are waiting to hear back on.
“I would say by the spring of next year we hope to have the pickleball courts operational if funding lines up,” said Hoppmann.
For those interested in signing up for the workshops, please call the library at 542-2416 to sign up as there will be limited spots to ensure proper social distancing can be maintained.
