The Clarinda High School Homecoming Parade and Coronation Ceremony were held Friday afternoon, Sept. 16, on the downtown square in Clarinda. The theme for Homecoming Week is “Home Sweet Homecoming” and the 7-12 building was decorated in a “Candyland” theme for the week. Dress-up days were also held for the students throughout the week. The Cardinals host Clarke for the Homecoming football game tonight, Sept. 16, at Cardinal Field.