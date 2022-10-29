 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

PHOTOS: Clarinda Ghost Walk

The 2022 Ghost Walk was held Saturday morning, Oct. 29, at Clarinda City Park. Children showed off their Halloween costumes as they made their way around the park collecting candy from the participating businesses.

