PEO chapters join forces to aid local food pantries

Late in November, word spread throughout Clarinda regarding the scarcity of inventory on the shelves of the two local food pantries in the community.

Therefore, the three local chapters of PEO came together to hold a pantry drive to collect a combination of food stuffs and monetary donations to benefit the two pantries. However, there was a twist — the drive would be a challenge between the three chapters to see which could gather the most donations.

Sharon McAlpin, who serves as president of Chapter KH, called for suggestions for the good of the order during the monthly chapter meeting in November. During the ensuing discussion, the needs of the local food pantries were mentioned.

Many ideas were tossed around before Marcia Cline proposed the pantry drive. She then suggested challenging the two sister chapters — NY and AE — in Clarinda to join the endeavor.

So, the challenge was made to Gail Wallin, president of Chapter NY, and Georgia Nelson, president of Chapter AE, and the race was on. All three PEO chapters worked diligently involving others in the community to join in the effort.

The office of the Clarinda Foundation, where PEO members Beckie Finch and Wallin each work, served as the headquarters for dropping off the gathered items. Individual tables were set up for each chapter and their bounty was placed in the correct area for credit.

The tables were checked daily by "detectives" for each chapter. As a result, a great deal of camaraderie was evident within the three chapters as well as in the community.

Through their challenge, the three chapters garnered more than 4,000 individual items along with monetary donations. Splitting the donations were the Clarinda Community Center and the Sew and Share Food Pantry operated by First United Methodist Church in Clarinda.

The three PEO chapters in Clarinda are part of more than 5,700 chapters in the United States and Canada consisting of more than 203,000 members. The Clarinda PEO organization is a philanthropic educational organization promoting the education of women through its many varied scholarships.