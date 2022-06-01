 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

PEC names Rank, Shull Volunteers of the Year

  • 0
HJ - PEC Volunteer Year Shull

Partners in Exceptional Care honored, second from right, Rita Shull as one its Volunteers of the Year during its annual meeting held May 19 at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Shull and Bob Rank, not pictured, were each recognized for their service. Presenting Shull with her prize were, from left, Joy Tunnicliff, Beckie Finch and Bailey Clubb. (Photo provided by Clarinda Regional Health Center)

Partners in Exceptional Care (PEC) was excited to have its first in-person annual meeting since combining the CRHC Auxiliary and Clarinda Medical Foundation into one unified group. The meeting took place May 19 at the Westminster Presbyterian Church.

There were approximately 45 members in attendance. Guests enjoyed a light lunch prepared by the CRHC kitchen staff and dessert from Robin’s Nest Café & Bakery.

PEC retiring board members, new oncoming board members, and volunteers were recognized during the annual meeting. Beckie Finch and Joy Tunnicliff attended the meeting not only as PEC members but also as representatives of Tunnicliff Inc., which has once again graciously sponsored the Volunteer of the Year by making a monetary donation to Partners in Exceptional Care placing the recipients in the Silver Membership Level.

PEC members were mailed a ballot with each of our 86 volunteers listed and asked to nominate one person they would like to see recognized for their commitment and contributions to CRHC. The individual with the most nominations would be selected as PEC’s Volunteer of the Year.

People are also reading…

HJ - PEC Volunteer Year Rank

Partners in Exceptional Care recently honored Bob Rank, right, as one of its Volunteers of the Year. Bailey Clubb, Manager of Volunteer Services and Committees, presented Rank with a gift basket in recognition of his service to the organization. (Photo provided by Clarinda Regional Health Center)

After all the ballots were received, the voting ended in a tie between two commendable individuals. Therefore the Partners in Exceptional Care Board of Directors elected to recognize both individuals.

The winners of this year’s Volunteer of the Year Award are Bob Rank and Rita Shull. Rank has been delivering Fresh Eats meals to homebound individuals for over 10 years and is always willing to help when needed. Shull has been volunteering at the hospital since 1983 and has most recently served as a PEC Board of Director for the last two years. She also volunteers in the gift shop, co-lead the Beautification Committee and assisted with the 2021 golf tournament.

Bailey Clubb, Manager of Volunteer Services and Committees said, “It is exciting to have a tie this year between these two very deserving volunteers. Bob and Rita have both volunteered for many years and have been great assets to the success of our volunteer programs. It’s an honor to get to work with both of them and all of the volunteers at CRHC and PEC. Thank you for your time and dedication to Clarinda Regional Health Center, Partners in Exceptional Care, and this community!”

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bank Iowa wins marketing awards

Bank Iowa wins marketing awards

The Bank Iowa marketing team was recently honored with 10 awards during the 2022 American Marketing Association (AMA) Iowa NOVA Awards. This a…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists are closer to understanding why yawns are contagious