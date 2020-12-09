PCSB spreads Christmas joy to children

Alvarez said she has had the pleasure of seeing how the virtual Santa visits work from both sides of the computer screen. Her sons, Shepherd, 3, and Arnie, 2, assisted with tests of the system conducted just before Thanksgiving.

“Their faces just lit up. Seeing the joy on their faces was pretty special. The system worked really well and they certainly enjoyed talking to Santa,” Alvarez said. “But it has been just as much fun setting up the back end. It brings joy to our hearts to see the smiles on the faces of all the kids on our video calls. You know that is authentic joy and it is fun to be a part of that.”

Although the virtual Santa visits were designed to help the needs of the local communities with PCSB branches, Alvarez said the program is open to anyone. As word of the program has spread, she said there has been a steady increase in the number of visits scheduled. Therefore, Alvarez encouraged people to reserve a time for their video visit as soon as possible.

“We want to meet a need in our community and keep the Christmas magic going for the kids. There have been so many disruptions to their normal routines and it is hard for them to get together for activities with their friends, but we thought his was one thing we could do to help preserve a sense of normalcy for them through the Christmas season. Ultimately, our wish is to spread some hope during what has been a really trying year for everybody,” Alvarez said.