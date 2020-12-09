PCSB spreads Christmas joy to children

PCSB in Clarinda is utilizing one of its latest advancements in banking technology to continue a timeless Christmas tradition for children in Southwest Iowa.
Leveraging its new video banking system, POPio Mobile Video Cloud, PCSB is providing one-on-one video meetings with Santa Claus leading up to Christmas. Along with its bank in Clarinda, PCSB has branches in Bedford, Corning, Creston, Lenox and Mount Ayr that are also offering the service.
“The pandemic has disrupted many annual traditions, one of which was the in-person Santa visits at Santa’s House in Clarinda provided by the Lions Club. When we learned there would not be a live Santa, we didn’t want the kids to go without those visits this year. We saw our video banking system as a way to safely bring Santa to their home so they could have a live visit with him on their computer screen or mobile device,” PCSB Marketing Director Cindy Alvarez said.
“With POPi/o, financial institutions can deliver the magic of the holidays directly to people’s homes,” said POPi/o founder and CEO Gene Pranger. “We’re truly honored to be able to help our clients build a tremendous sense of connection and partnership within their communities and restore some joy to 2020 and beyond.”
PCSB in Clarinda was the first POPi/o user to develop its own virtual Santa program. The virtual Santa visits started Nov. 28 and will continue through Dec. 23.
“When we learned the children in our town would miss out on meeting Santa Claus this year, we were determined to find a way to help,” PCSB CEO James Johnson said. “POPi/o helped us put a branch in your pockets, and now, we’re bringing Santa’s workshop to your living room as well. We were thrilled to launch this program and bring some merriness and cheer to all the people we know and love in this great community.”
The visits are available from 5 to 8 p.m. each Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 19. Visits will also be available from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 21-23.
“There are two different ways to schedule a visit. People may either call the bank or go online to our bank website. There they will find a ‘Book Now’ button that will bring up a page of information about the program. This is a complimentary service, but you do have to schedule an appointment,” Alvarez said.
Along with scheduling the time for the Santa visit, those registering will be asked to provide some background information that will assist Santa during the 10 minute visit. Alvarez said the information includes the names of children who will be attending; what grade they are in; their top three wish items; and special ways Santa can encourage the children during the holidays.
Once a visit has been booked, Alvarez said a confirmation email is sent with information on how to set up the video call. If people are using a mobile phone or tablet, they will need to download the PCSB video banking app. If you are using a computer, simply paste the link for the video meeting into your Google Chrome, Firefox or Safari browser.
Alvarez said she has had the pleasure of seeing how the virtual Santa visits work from both sides of the computer screen. Her sons, Shepherd, 3, and Arnie, 2, assisted with tests of the system conducted just before Thanksgiving.
“Their faces just lit up. Seeing the joy on their faces was pretty special. The system worked really well and they certainly enjoyed talking to Santa,” Alvarez said. “But it has been just as much fun setting up the back end. It brings joy to our hearts to see the smiles on the faces of all the kids on our video calls. You know that is authentic joy and it is fun to be a part of that.”
Although the virtual Santa visits were designed to help the needs of the local communities with PCSB branches, Alvarez said the program is open to anyone. As word of the program has spread, she said there has been a steady increase in the number of visits scheduled. Therefore, Alvarez encouraged people to reserve a time for their video visit as soon as possible.
“We want to meet a need in our community and keep the Christmas magic going for the kids. There have been so many disruptions to their normal routines and it is hard for them to get together for activities with their friends, but we thought his was one thing we could do to help preserve a sense of normalcy for them through the Christmas season. Ultimately, our wish is to spread some hope during what has been a really trying year for everybody,” Alvarez said.
