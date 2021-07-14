PCPH serves as local test kit site

Homebound individuals have the option to request a kit to be sent to their home and to have UPS pick up their sample. Results will be sent via email about 24 hours from when the sample is received by SHL. These self-collected saliva test kits are authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization.

The best way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. We encourage all Iowans who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine to reach out to their health care provider. Vaccine providers and events can be found on https://vaccinate.iowa.gov/

Erdman said that the PCPH office continues to hold walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The next clinic is scheduled from 4 – 6 p.m., on July 27. She said if the clinic times do not work for someone needing a vaccine, they can call the office and staff will work them in to receive a vaccine. Erdman said the HyVee Stores in Clarinda and Shenandoah and the Walmart in Shenandoah are still offering COVID-19 vaccines as well.

Erdman reported the vaccination rate in Page County is currently slightly under 45% and the 14-day positivity rate as of July 12 was 1.4%.