PCPH offers Adopt-A-Neighbor program

“We have had some of these clients for years and years, so they are like family to us,” Powers said. “But most of them do not have actual family members living nearby or someone who would show kindness to them during the holidays.”

Therefore, when Powers took over as homemaker supervisor, she began looking for a way to brighten the spirits of the clients during the holiday season. Drawing inspiration from other programs offered in the area, she established the Adopt-A-Neighbor Christmas Project.

“There are a lot of programs for kids, but not for the elderly. I thought it was important to include them in the holiday season,” Powers said.

The clients are asked to complete a wish list to identify potential gift ideas. The list includes one item they would really like, one thing they do not want and one clothing item the person would like. The list then identifies some of the likes of the person like their favorite color, sports team, hobby and scent.