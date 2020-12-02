PCPH offers Adopt-A-Neighbor program

With the arrival of the holiday season, Brandy Powers of Page County Public Health has challenged local residents to perform at least one kind act for someone over the next month.
A simple way to meet that challenge would be to make a donation to the Adopt-A-Neighbor Christmas Project sponsored by Page County Public Health. The project helps clients receiving homemaker services from the agency have an enjoyable Christmas.
“Our focus right now is on developing wellness bags that will be distributed to each of the clients. We are asking for donations of items to include in the wellness bags or monetary donations to buy items for the bags,” Page County Public Health Assistant Administrator Brandy Powers said. “This could be anything from toiletry items like shampoo and body wash, to sugar free candy and holiday snacks. I think of these items as stocking stuffers and are things everyone would enjoy.”
This is the third year Page County Public Health has offered the Adopt-A-Neighbor Christmas Project. Homemaker services are provided to the elderly and individuals who are unable to fully take care of themselves. Powers said the agency typically provides services for 10 to 15 individuals per year and is serving 12 clients currently.
Once or twice a week those clients receive services like light housekeeping, running errands, preparing meals and assistance with money management. Those services allow the clients to live in their homes rather than having to move to some type of assisted living facility.
“We have had some of these clients for years and years, so they are like family to us,” Powers said. “But most of them do not have actual family members living nearby or someone who would show kindness to them during the holidays.”
Therefore, when Powers took over as homemaker supervisor, she began looking for a way to brighten the spirits of the clients during the holiday season. Drawing inspiration from other programs offered in the area, she established the Adopt-A-Neighbor Christmas Project.
“There are a lot of programs for kids, but not for the elderly. I thought it was important to include them in the holiday season,” Powers said.
The clients are asked to complete a wish list to identify potential gift ideas. The list includes one item they would really like, one thing they do not want and one clothing item the person would like. The list then identifies some of the likes of the person like their favorite color, sports team, hobby and scent.
“Our clients love it. One client did not want to fill out their wish list last year, so an aid who knew her pretty well filled it out for her,” Powers said. “When she got her gifts she was almost in tears and she was excited to fill out her wish list this year. It makes a big difference for all of our clients in terms of their morale and makes them feel good.”
Once the wish list is completed, the clients are adopted by local individuals, families or businesses that provide gifts for the individual based on the wish list. Powers said it is up the adopting party to determine how many gifts they are able to provide.
“The response has been overwhelming. We have some repeat families that love doing it and want to continue doing it,” Powers said. “We already have one adopter for each client this year, but sometimes we double up. We also welcome monetary donations that help us fill in the gaps so the packages are about the same and to fill the wellness bags.”
Anyone interested in donating to the Adopt-A-Neighbor project may contact Powers by email at bpowers@co.page.ia.us or by phone at 712-850-1211. All gifts will be delivered by Page County Public Health one to two weeks before Christmas.
