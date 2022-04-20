Parents, school personnel evaluate district special education plan

Parents and school personnel will serve on a committee to evaluate the Clarinda Community School District’s delivered special education plan.

Committee membership was approved by the Board of Directors during a meeting April 13.

Parent representatives are Brad Carter, Chelsea Carter, Laura Tumak Hickey, Patrick Hickey, LeAnn Mackey, Rachel Marckmann and Nancy McKinnon.

Special education representatives are Rudy Cox and Denise Slough, and general education representatives are Lori Wiebesiek, Susan Brown, Lena Craig, Amanda Vardaman and Kim Williams.

Also on the committee are district administrative representatives Leslie Ehlers, Luke Cox and Lance Ridgely, along with Green Hills Area Education Agency representative Holly Blazek.

Earlier in the meeting, Special Education Director Ridgely presented information about the components of the state-required plan.

Elements include the process that was used to develop the delivery system for eligible individuals; the manner in which services are to be organized and provided; strategies for deciding how caseloads of special education teachers will be determined and regularly monitored; procedures that teachers will use to resolve caseload concerns; methods for deciding how the delivery system for eligible individuals will meet targets in the state’s performance plan; and the process to be used to evaluate the effectiveness of the delivery system.

“I’m big on processes and procedures, so we have some things in place that guide how we make decisions, and having those in place is very important,” Ridgely said. “And it’s also important to know that we have them in place.”

After the review of the plan by the committee and following any adjustments made by the special education department, “there will be a period of time when we’ll have to put it out to the community and say, ‘If there’s anyone else who would like to respond or speak to this, here is your mechanism for doing so.’”

Once additional input has been received and evaluated, the plan will be brought to the board for approval.

Director Paul Boysen asked if there had been “any thought to getting an employer or community representative on this committee.” Ridgely said that was an option, and that he could contact potential members from those sectors if names were suggested.

Boysen noted that placing special education students with local employers would allow the individuals to “get some basic skills in the work environment, rather than being totally in the classroom.”

He said it would benefit the students to “have some exposure to a workforce environment. They can be productive, maybe in a different way in our society, but I think we need to expose them to it.”

Superintendent Chris Bergman said the district currently utilizes Vocational Rehabilitation services to have “kids out doing those types of authentic work experiences,”

In other matters at the April 13 meeting, the board approved the purchase of vape sensors to be installed in district buildings.

Accepted was a bid of $7,946 from Midwest Data for four of the Verkada devices, which are designed to accurately monitor the quality of air and detect harmful vaping chemicals -- as well as smoke -- when present in specific locations, such as restrooms. The devices then send notification alerts to school officials.

“We can set up the alerts to go to whatever staff members we want,” said Technology Director Sonia Morrison.

The notifications can be made with an email or a text, she said.

The quote from Midwest Data, for a five-year license, includes cabling and installation for $1,884, which makes the cost of the sensors themselves $6,062.

Another bid was received, from Zeptive, Inc., but did not include the cost for cabling and installation, and was for a one-year license. Adding in four more years of licensing, the cost for the Zeptive devices would be $5,379.

Morrison said she recommended acquiring the sensors from Midwest Data because they can be integrated with new security cameras that the district has purchased.

Responding to a question from Boysen about whether the sensors were needed, Bergman said vaping incidents have been reported, and that the installation of the devices was part of an effort in the district to enhance student safety.

Also at the meeting, the board approved 2022-2023 health insurance rates for employees.

The district was notified that rates would increase by 7.95 percent for the school year. The premium for a single policy will rise by $50.61, while the family policy premium will increase by $126.55.

The board decided to split the cost difference between employees and the district.

Single insurance rates will increase by $25 and family insurance rates will rise by $63.

Two district plans have been available, and will continue to be offered.

A self-funding account operated by the district absorbed the difference during the previous school year to keep premiums lower.

In other business, the board:

Approved the 2022-2023 partnership agreement with West Central Community Action (WCCA) to provide Head Start program services to preschool age children. Under terms of the agreement, WCCA will pay the district $450 per qualifying student per month. This amount is in addition to other funds generated through state and federal sources.

Approved hiring Jon Cole as the assistant tennis coach for the 2021-2022 school year. With 17 girls participating in the sport, the courts at Clarinda City Park and Kiwanis Park are being used. Cole will be able to help Coach Randy Pullen transport the athletes to locations as needed.

Approved the Enrichment Learning Opportunities (ELO) handbook for 2022-2023. Teacher Linda VandenBosch and Bergman collaborated to update the current handbook to ensure that state requirements for services to identified students and aligned funding are met.

Approved the purchase of a new freezer at the high school building from Dovel Refrigeration for $42,506.83. Sealing problems have been reported with the current freezer, necessitating a replacement before the unit completely fails.

Approved an April 2022 fund-raiser for seventh- and eighth-grade students to obtain money to help pay for T-shirts for an “Olympic games” activity, planned for May 24-25. A goal of about $1,300 has been set. Donations from local businesses will be solicited.

Approved giving a bonus of $1,000 to the district’s librarian. The money, to come from the general fund, will be paid in the April 2022 payroll.

Approved a donation to the Clarinda Youth Corporation of the scoreboard that had been in the high school gymnasium. It will be used in the gym on the grounds of the former Clarinda Academy. The Clarinda Athletic Booster Club has donated a new scoreboard to the district.

Approved an overnight stay in Des Moines on April 24 for seven Clarinda students taking part in Iowa National History Day competition.

Approved hirings for the 2022-2023 year of Trenton Turney as grades 5-8 physical education teacher; and Kelsey Mead as Title I reading teacher.

Approved transfers for the 2022-2023 year of Sherri Hiser from sixth grade to second grade teacher; and Jasmine King from grades 4-6 Title I teacher to sixth grade teacher.

Approved the resignation of Title I teacher Kenzie Beery, effective at the end of the 2021-2022 year.

Heard a report on classes to be offered during the May 2022 school term, which, through a modified schedule, allows students to pursue non-traditional educational experiences. The term is from May 3 to May 25.