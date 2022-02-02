Palmer, Supervisors hammer out Sheriff’s budget

The Page County Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Lyle Palmer worked through the Page County Sheriff’s Department fiscal year 2023 budget during a Jan. 21 meeting.

Taking into consideration the three choices given by the Compensation Board, the Supervisors were able to come to an agreement and approve a budget for the Page County Sheriff’s Department with a 2-1 vote on Jan. 21. The Supervisor’s three choices were to accept the recommendation of the Compensation Board, which would increase the sheriff’s salary by 18%, not give any raises, or reduce the recommended raise for the entire department in incremental amounts.

Palmer prepared three separate budgets for the Supervisor’s review. He said the only difference in those three budgets was salary increases for the department.

“I did one for 18% for everyone in our office, one for 9% for everyone in our office, and then one for 9% for the sheriff and deputies and then 3% for the jailers,” said Palmer.

Palmer said he was able to cut some expenses for the upcoming year, and the budget was $26,032 less than the previous year, excluding salaries.

As the Supervisors begin looking at their three options for salaries, Supervisor Chuck Morris said the board had never dealt with a situation on salaries like they are facing for the upcoming year.

“The comp board for the last several years have said give them 3%, give them 5%, whatever across the board,” said Morris. “There’s been no deviation.”

The Compensation Board recommends salaries for elected officials, and the “Back the Blue Bill” played a part in its recommendation.

According to the code in this scenario, Morris said the Sheriff shall serve by the base salary of exempt employees. The two exempt employees in the Page County Sheriff Department are the sheriff and chief deputy, and the remainder of the department employees are not exempt.

The Supervisors voiced their struggle with the decision they had to make, but Morris said the Compensation Board did their job according to the law and added they didn’t have a choice.

Supervisor Chair Alan Armstrong agreed, “it made it a challenge” but said to keep the meeting moving along, whatever option the Supervisors chose to approve could be retracted. He said the budget is not set until the end of February.

“What we do today does not have to be set in stone,” said Armstrong.

“We’re not going to win a battle with everybody on this,” said Armstrong. “Somebody’s going to be upset, and ultimately it’s all going to come back to us. So we’re going to have to go with whatever is the best for the whole county. What’s the fairest for the staff, what’s the fairest for all the staff in the county and the taxpayers.”

Supervisors Armstrong, Morris and Holmes felt they were still missing pertinent information to make a decision on the Page County Sheriff’s Department budget and made a motion to accept the compensation board recommendation reduced by 50% across the board and revisit the budget as more information is received.

Reducing 50% across the board would increase the salary for the sheriff and chief deputy by 9% and 3% for all other deputies.

Among other areas of the budget discussed in detail were vehicles for the department.

Palmer said he budgeted $80,000 for vehicles for the fiscal year 2023, covering the trade of two vehicles and part of the updates. With Page County being in a rural area, Palmer said he would like to continue purchasing four-wheel-drive trucks.

Another challenging area to budget for the department was fuel. The Supervisors set the fuel budget at $45,000 for general and $13,500 for rural.

Palmer also discussed the Page County Sheriff K-9 unit budget during the meeting. The current K-9 in the department is a lab mix by the name of Lucas and Palmer said he is beginning to have some health issues. Palmer plans to schedule a veterinarian check-up soon to evaluate Lucas’ health. The food for Lucas used to be donated to the department, but Palmer said that no longer is the case. He said the K-9 handler has been paying for it out of pocket and that expense needs to be included in the budget. The Supervisors approved the K-9 budget of $9,937.

Palmer also presented a budget for special investigation. He said special investigation requests come from the county attorney and usually included forfeiture or seizure of neglected animals. This budget was approved.

Other budgets reviewed by the Page County Board of Supervisors on Jan 21 were Informational Technology (IT), Attorney, Recorder, Veterans Affairs, Secondary Roads and Treasurer.