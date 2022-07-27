Page County waits as Fremont County approves permit

The Page County Board of Supervisors has yet to make a decision on a project permit application submitted by Invenergy for the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project. On July 13, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors approved its project permit application for Fremont County.

At the end of the July 18 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, the supervisors went into a closed session to discuss potential litigation issues and possible action. During the July 5 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, the county hired Ahlers and Cooney, a law firm out of Des Moines, to provide legal advice with the pending application. When the supervisor came out of the closed session, they approved extending the ability for Ahlers and Cooney Law Firm to continue working on the information provided to them, including the county wind ordinance.

Jane Stimson and Jessie Stimson, two Page County Horizons Group members, spoke at the July 18 meeting voicing ongoing concerns with the wind project. Members of the group have expressed concern over wind turbines in Page County, individual property rights and project boundary lines. Boundary lines on a map submitted with the permit application extend beyond where 28 turbines will be located within the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project.

Jessie said it is confusing for people to have the project boundaries extend beyond where the 28 turbines will be located within the project and asked for clarity.

“What I’m looking for is some clarity really for the people that are thinking about the possibility of selling a home or purchasing a home within that blue line,” Jessie said. “I think it has a lot of people confused.”

Jessie asked the supervisors if the excess land within the project boundaries would be grandfathered in for future wind projects.

“I know we’ve heard that no, they’re going to have to re-apply for a new proposal and do all the same stuff that they had to do for the first one, but I think they said prior to that that everything within that blue line would essentially be grandfathered in so there’s a little bit of confusion that its happening.”

Jessie said he thinks people are questioning whether to buy a home within the project’s boundaries, fearing there will one day be additional turbines placed within the project boundaries. He said if residents don’t continue to push for clarity and honest answers, he thinks turbines will be grandfathered in that excess project area.

Jessie suggested having a third party investigate the boundaries on the map and provide a solid answer to the public, which will help in their decision to build a new home or sell their home.

“They deserve to know,” he said. “I think that’s really important to get a clear answer because I think we’re all still really confused, and that shouldn’t be the case.”

Jessie said he had also spoken to Page County Engineer JD King about hiring a third-party engineering firm to review the decommissioning and road agreements for the proposed wind project.

“I think that if you’re relying on Invenergy to come up with numbers, that’s a little bit short-sightedness to me,” Jessie said.

He said a third party could help with the accountability.

“So let’s maybe start looking for those firms,” he said. “I’ve actually tried to attempt to do so myself and talked to JD about trying to help him find a firm, and I think he has connections that maybe he’s reached out to, too, but I just really would encourage a third party be involved.”

Jane pointed out several items she called “red flags” to the supervisors that had occurred with Invenergy and proposed wind projects.

“I would hate to see Chuck and Al vote for a proposal that will affect Page County for decades after they’ve moved away or passed on,” said Jane. “I just want our supervisors to be on our side.”

Jane also asked the supervisors to provide a full environmental report for the project.

In other business:

The supervisors took no action on the preliminary design contract with CB&A Consultants for a bridge replacement project on W-65 over the Tarkio River. Before making a decision, the supervisors asked King to provide additional bids from other interested parties for the project. King said preliminary costs for the project are $20,130.

Page County Conservation Director John Schwab updated the supervisors on the Iowa DNR Pierce Creek Dam Inspection report from an inspection that was done on May 10. When the work bids were in, he asked if there were any ARPA funds available to help with the cost of repairs.

“There are a number of issues that they’ve pretty much given us one to two years to fix,” Schwab said. “All the issues are going to be incredibly expensive.”

Schwab said the areas of most concern were armoring and riprapping the lake side of the dam, which stretches approximately 925 feet across. He said the spillway is 40 feet long, and on 15 feet on each side of the spillway, the trees and debris need to be cleared. He said the trees have also caused damage to the concrete of the spillway.

Supervisor Chair Alan Armstrong said $200,000 was put in the budget for ARPA dollars for county park improvements.

“We put it there as a safety net,” he said.

Armstrong asked what would happen if the repairs were not made to the dam.

“That I don’t know,” Schwab said. “The only thing I’ve gotten from DNR when I approached that subject with them was if Pierce Creek did flood, since all this is documented, and the spillway failed that the county would be responsible for any damage caused downstream.”

Schwab said the conservation department was also looking for grants to offset the repair costs, but most of the work needed falls under routine maintenance, so it would not qualify for a grant. He also said the conservation department employees could clear the smaller trees, but there are a couple dozen 30-plus feet tall trees that they would have to hire to be removed.

Schwab will plan to revisit the Pierce Creek Dam and available ARPA funding with the supervisors once all bids have been received for the work needed.

The Supervisors approved running an ad for interested parties to be Condemnation Commission Members.