Page County voids taxes on Air Evac property

Recognizing the importance of emergency medical services to rural communities, the Page County Board of Supervisors voted Sept. 7 to grant a tax abatement requested by Clarinda Regional Health Center.

The hospital requested an abatement on the property at 323 W. La Perla Dr. in Clarinda. The property is being used by the hospital to provide housing for the flight crew of Air Evac Lifeteam, which operates the air medical base and emergency helicopter service at the hospital.

Although Air Evac Lifeteam is a private, for-profit company, Morris said the county also needs to consider the benefits to all the residents of Page County of having an emergency service like this available locally.

“It’s no secret rural emergency medical services are under stress. They don’t make any money. There continues to be a movement to try to make that an essential service where it can be levied for to make sure you have these services out in the country,” Supervisor Chairperson Chuck Morris said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Clarinda Regional Health Center is also very unique in the fact it is designated as a municipal hospital. However, the facility does not receive tax revenue from the city of Clarinda to subsidize the operation of the hospital.