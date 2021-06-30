Page County utilizes COVID funding to digitize documents

Plans move forward to complete the digitalization of the Page County Recorder’s records using American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding. The funding was provided as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the June 22 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, the supervisors voted “yes” to utilize the ARP funding to digitalize the county records from the recorders office. Supervisor Alan Armstrong said the county received around $1.4 million that can be used for digitalization. He said ARP funding could be used for record digitalization as it provides better accessibility in the event of courthouse closure due to another pandemic.
“One of those things that we learned through the state auditor last week and also learned through one of the seminars that I’ve been to, is that anything that we can do to make ease of finding information better if the courthouse were to be shut down, this would really simplify the process,” Armstrong said. “Once this is completed, everything would be accessible online.”
The county had hired ArcaSearch from Minnesota to begin digitalizing records several years back, but limited funding hindered how quickly the project could be completed. The county was using option sales tax funds and records management funds to pay for the service each year.
Armstrong said the upfront cost to hire ArcaSearch to complete the digitalization of the remaining county records would be roughly $272,000. He added there would be a yearly fee of $1,699 that would cover updates each year.
ArcaSearch also offers an option to allow the county to charge a small fee for people outside the area to access the records. Armstrong said the one time processing fee to use this service would be $2,495 with an annual fee of $13.99 for the county.
Supervisor Jacob Holmes acknowledged it was a good idea to use the ARP funding toward the digitalization of records. However, he questioned if a different company could offer the service at a lower rate, noting the high cost.
Page County Recorder Brenda Esaias said she was pleased with the work ArcaSearch had done for them in the past. Armstrong said he felt it best to use the same company to finish the project and that ArcaSearch had been highly recommended.
Armstrong also felt that time was of the essence because, once other counties decided to use the ARP funding for record digitalization, it would be difficult to find a company that could complete the project in time to utilize the ARP funding.
“I think you bring up an interesting point, Alan,” said Supervisor Chair Chuck Morris. “Once this becomes discovered by all 99 counties that they are going to be able to do this work with these rescue dollars, I think it would be a mad dash to get it done.”
Morris also thinks that the State of Iowa will require counties to have their records available digitally at some point down the road.
Esaias estimated there are 378,590 images to be scanned. The books the images are stored in vary in page count, but could have up to 1,000 pages. She noted it also costs the county around $1,000 per book for lamination. Esaias pointed out this project would make the records more accessible for people and help preserve the documents.