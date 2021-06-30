Page County utilizes COVID funding to digitize documents

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

ArcaSearch also offers an option to allow the county to charge a small fee for people outside the area to access the records. Armstrong said the one time processing fee to use this service would be $2,495 with an annual fee of $13.99 for the county.

Supervisor Jacob Holmes acknowledged it was a good idea to use the ARP funding toward the digitalization of records. However, he questioned if a different company could offer the service at a lower rate, noting the high cost.

Page County Recorder Brenda Esaias said she was pleased with the work ArcaSearch had done for them in the past. Armstrong said he felt it best to use the same company to finish the project and that ArcaSearch had been highly recommended.

Armstrong also felt that time was of the essence because, once other counties decided to use the ARP funding for record digitalization, it would be difficult to find a company that could complete the project in time to utilize the ARP funding.

“I think you bring up an interesting point, Alan,” said Supervisor Chair Chuck Morris. “Once this becomes discovered by all 99 counties that they are going to be able to do this work with these rescue dollars, I think it would be a mad dash to get it done.”