Page County tables Golden Hills funding request

Golden Hills RC&D would like to have a strong presence in Page County.

During the Feb. 22 Page County Board of Supervisors meeting, a funding request of $15,000 from Golden Hills RC&D was discussed and tabled until additional information could be collected from Golden Hills and the Page County Conservation Department. Michelle Wodtke Franks with Golden Hills attended the meeting via Zoom.

During a previous interview with Rebecca Castle Laughlin, project coordinator with Golden Hills, she said Golden Hills RC&D was a nonprofit organization that works on land and water conservation, outdoor recreation and tourism and community support projects.

Franks said the funding request would offset salaries to dedicate Golden Hills staff to work specifically in Page County.

“There’s a lot of money coming down from the federal government via the state and directly from the federal government for outdoor recreation improvements,” said Franks. “We think this would be a proactive move on the part of the county to have some dedicated staff time to pursue grant funding.

Franks said Golden Hills is also proposing for Page County a coalition of partners to think about a county-wide approach to enhance trails, public parks and outdoor recreation development.

Similar work has been done in Harrison, Pottawattamie and Mills Counties through Golden Hills since 2018, Franks said. She said the dollar amount requested from Page County is in line with the funding requested in these three counties.

“In those three counties, each of them have made an annual contribution towards staff time, and that allows us to dedicate staff to doing the work,” said Franks. “We saw a result for those three counties as part of their parks to people initiative of bringing in about $20,000,000 worth of projects over the course of two years.”

Franks said the COVID-19 pandemic had increased the use of public land. She said this is also an opportunity for rural communities like Page County to leverage outdoor recreation as an economical drive.

Franks said that if Page County approved the funding request, Golden Hills would dedicate employees from their office to work in Page County with grant writing expertise. She said Laughlin secured over $700,000 in grant funding for Harrison County this past year for their Willow Lake Nature Center.

“We bring that ability to be creative and flexible and figure out how to implement ideas that are community led,” said Franks. “That are identified and led by the people that live in Page County, so it’s not somebody else coming in and kind of saying what it should be.”

Supervisor Chuck Morris said he felt this would be an “excellent investment” with the grant opportunities Golden Hills could assist the county with.

“Our parks and recreation has seen increased use, and unfortunately, over the year, the funding capability that we have is probably not going to reach our goals of improving our parks in a way that we would like at the speed we would like,” Morris said.

Morris said using grant money to improve the parks in the county and add amenities would be a plus. He said that rural communities had seen a positive economic impact where trail systems had been developed.

Board Chair Alan Armstrong said if the county were to approve the funding for Golden Hills services, he would like a supervisor involved in planning projects.

“I think that would be crucial to have somebody from the supervisors involved with this planned coalition, and that has been the case with the other counties,” said Franks.

Franks said the role of Golden Hills would be to identify funding available to the county and to all the work to ensure it was received and then leverage it as needed. She said Golden Hills would then assist the county in monitoring a project and reporting back to the funder.

“We certainly would not be a general contractor,” said Franks. “Our job is to move all the people together to make it happen and find the funding to be able to pay for people to come and construct it.”

Franks said she believes Page County could benefit from Golden Hills’s work.

The supervisors asked Franks to provide an itemized breakdown of how the $15,000 would be allocated. In addition, the supervisors will talk with the Page County Conservation Department about looking at a $15,000 investment with Golden Hills on their behalf and ask them to put a list of potential projects together they would like to see in the county parks.

“I look at this as an investment in our conservation department to give them some additional tools to be able to move forward,” said Morris. “They’ve done a lot with pretty limited resources.”

The Golden Hills funding request was tabled until the Page County Conservation Board can meet and discuss the matter and additional information is provided from Golden Hills.