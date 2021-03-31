Page County Supervisors maintain agenda deadline

“We work for the taxpayer and if they want something on really we’re here to listen, not to decide if it is important or not or an emergency or not,” said Holmes.

Auditor Melissa Wellhausen voiced concern over moving the deadline to Monday, saying her department does not work over the weekend and does not report to work until 8 a.m. on Monday, which would only give staff half an hour to check emails before posting the agenda. She said schedules would have to be adjusted and was concerned that emails coming in over the weekend could be missed.

Supervisor Alan Armstrong said he didn’t want to make the deadline time constraining because something could be overlooked. He said with the supervisors being accessible for an emergency situation, he didn’t feel the need to move the deadline.

“I would agree with you, Jacob, if we weren’t accessible, but our call lines are accessible, our emails are accessible and if somebody emails or calls you on a Saturday, all you have to do is call Chuck and say, hey, is this something we need to get on the agenda and he can call Melissa.”

Morris asked Holmes if he would like to make a motion to move the deadline to 8 a.m. on Monday. When a motion was not made by Holmes, Armstrong made a motion.