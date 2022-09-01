Page County Supervisors graduate from statewide continuing education program

Page County Supervisors Alan Armstrong and Chuck Morris have been named Certified Iowa County Supervisors. The Iowa State Association of County Supervisors (ISACS) honored its first class of Certified Iowa County Supervisors during a ceremony in Des Moines on Aug. 25 that was held in conjunction with the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) Annual Conference.

Armstrong was appointed to the Page County Board of Supervisors in June of 2017. He was then reelected to the board in 2018 for a four-year term that will expire at the end of this year. Armstrong currently serving as the chairperson for the Board of Supervisors, a position he also held in 2019 and 2021.

“I was very excited to receive this honor and to be a part of ISAC,” Armstrong said.

Morris has served on the Page County Board of Supervisors for six years. He was first elected to the board in 2016 and is currently in his second term. Morris served as chairperson of the board in 2018 and 2020.

“I am humbled to be a member of the inaugural certified supervisor graduating class. The Iowa State Association of Counties affords county supervisors all across the Iowa with amazing training and networking opportunities. This achievement is extra special given the fact fellow Page County Supervisor Alan Armstrong also completed the certified training as a dedicated public servant for the citizens of Page County,” Morris said.

The Certified Iowa County Supervisor program was created and is administered by county supervisors for county supervisors to create a culture of Iowa county supervisor leadership development through a well-rounded continuing education program with the overall goal of bettering county government in Iowa through education. Certification requires a two-year commitment and a total of 30 total credit hours.

“I am extremely proud of the commitment that was made by the graduates of this program. They have put in a lot of time, energy, and effort on behalf of their constituents to become better public servants through education,” said Tim Neil, ISACS President, Bremer County Supervisor, and Certified Iowa County Supervisor. “Certified Iowa County Supervisors are educated leaders!”

County supervisors in Iowa are elected to a four-year term by a vote of the public and serve as a member of a three or five-person board of supervisors. The board of supervisors is the governing body of county government. A county supervisor’s duty is to “protect and preserve the rights, privileges, and property of the county or of its residents, and to preserve and improve the peace, safety, health, welfare, comfort, and convenience of its residents.”