Page County starts talks on UTV ordinance

Initial discussions were held Aug. 10 by the Page County Board of Supervisors regarding the potential creation of a county-wide ordinance to regulate the use of utility terrain vehicles (UTV) in Page County.

Board Chairman Chuck Morris said he initiated the discussion because over the last year he had been approached by citizens of the county wishing to use UTVs for other than agricultural purposes. Morris said several surrounding counties had created similar ordinances on this issue and he shared an ordinance from Mills County as an example for the board to consider.

“What I wanted to do, really, is open up some community discussion and try to get some feedback on pros and cons. I know people who own them would really like to pay a fee and be able to run them out on secondary roads. But there are people that have concerns about that, too,” Morris said.

Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer attended the meeting. He said if Page County decided to have people register ATVs or UTVs, there should be no distinctions made between agricultural and recreational usage. Current state regulations allow for the use of UTVs between sunrise and sunset for agricultural purposes.

“If you’re going to do that, make a sticker so you can put the sticker where it can be visible so we can see it,” Palmer said.