Page County starts talks on UTV ordinance

Initial discussions were held Aug. 10 by the Page County Board of Supervisors regarding the potential creation of a county-wide ordinance to regulate the use of utility terrain vehicles (UTV) in Page County.
Board Chairman Chuck Morris said he initiated the discussion because over the last year he had been approached by citizens of the county wishing to use UTVs for other than agricultural purposes. Morris said several surrounding counties had created similar ordinances on this issue and he shared an ordinance from Mills County as an example for the board to consider.
“What I wanted to do, really, is open up some community discussion and try to get some feedback on pros and cons. I know people who own them would really like to pay a fee and be able to run them out on secondary roads. But there are people that have concerns about that, too,” Morris said.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer attended the meeting. He said if Page County decided to have people register ATVs or UTVs, there should be no distinctions made between agricultural and recreational usage. Current state regulations allow for the use of UTVs between sunrise and sunset for agricultural purposes.
“If you’re going to do that, make a sticker so you can put the sticker where it can be visible so we can see it,” Palmer said.
Palmer also noted many of the other counties are requiring users under the age of 18 to wear a helmet and complete an approved education course on the operation of a UTV.
“A lot of it depends on what you three decide to do at this point. We are just the enforcement,” Palmer said.
Supervisor Alan Armstrong said he did not want to draft an ordinance that would punish local farmers. Supervisor Jacob Holmes agreed any future ordinance should not be more restrictive than state regulations.
Following the discussion, Morris encouraged members of the public to share their views with the board.
Also during the meeting, Armstrong shared a report from the Committee of Elected Officials on the possible use of federal funds available through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act.
Although the county approved using ARP funds in June for the digitization of county records, Armstrong said the funds cannot be used currently for some of the key infrastructure needs facing Page County. He said this would include road and bridge projects as well as the potential construction of a new jail.
Armstrong said the committee was scheduled to participate in a webinar Aug. 11 focusing on compliance reporting related to the use of the funds. Given the detailed records that must be kept on how the funds are expended, Armstrong suggested the county hire the Southwest Iowa Planning Council to document the spending should Page County undertake a large project in the future.
Under the terms of the ARP Act, Page County would have until 2025 to spend any federal funds it accepted through the program.
Following the report by Armstrong, Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert submitted a request to use ARP funds for the purchase of an air purifier for the Page County 911 Dispatch Center.
The center is located in the basement of the Clarinda Safety Center. Originally designed as a bomb shelter, Grebert said there are no windows in the facility to open in order to ventilate the center. The ability to purify the air in a room has become highly important due to the potential to spread the COVID-19 virus.
However, Armstrong said the air purifier was a small enough purchase that the county should not use the ARP funds.
“This small of an item might not be easy to document for the federal dollars,” he said.
Therefore, in order to solve the problem as quickly as possible, the board approved a payment of $304.62 for the purchase of the air purifier.
In other business, safety consultant Mark Shaffer presented the board with a brief risk management update.
Shaffer said the county had experienced six accidents during 2021 resulting only in medical claims. Those six accidents included three in the Secondary Roads Department, two in Page County Public Health and one in the Page County Sheriff’s Department.
Shaffer also discussed the need for county employees to participate in HIPA and sexual harassment training every 12 to 18 months.