Page County Sheriff continues Operation Blessing tradition

Although the current times are “trying” to say the least, the Page County Sheriff’s Department is still striving to find some normalcy for the children of Page County in these unsure times.

Therefore, Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer announced Nov. 24 the department would be continuing its Operation Blessing gift program this year.

The Page County Reserve Program started Operation Blessing in the mid 1980’s to ensure that every child in the rural areas of Page County had the opportunity to receive a gift at Christmas. It has continued every year since for well over 30 years.

This year the Sheriff’s Office and Reserve program will continue this tradition of ensuring that children in Page County receive a gift for Christmas. In these times, the program is adapting. Members of the department will be delivering gifts, but the delivery system will be slightly different and is still being “fine-tuned,” Palmer said.

From Nov. 27 through Dec. 19, the Page County Sheriff’s Office is taking gift requests for Operation Blessing. The Page County Sheriff’s Office program will cover children in the communities of Shambaugh, Braddyville, College Springs, Yorktown, Coin, Blanchard, Northboro, and Hepburn as well as the rural areas, of Page County.