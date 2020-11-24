Page County Sheriff continues Operation Blessing tradition

Although the current times are “trying” to say the least, the Page County Sheriff’s Department is still striving to find some normalcy for the children of Page County in these unsure times.
Therefore, Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer announced Nov. 24 the department would be continuing its Operation Blessing gift program this year.
The Page County Reserve Program started Operation Blessing in the mid 1980’s to ensure that every child in the rural areas of Page County had the opportunity to receive a gift at Christmas. It has continued every year since for well over 30 years.
This year the Sheriff’s Office and Reserve program will continue this tradition of ensuring that children in Page County receive a gift for Christmas. In these times, the program is adapting. Members of the department will be delivering gifts, but the delivery system will be slightly different and is still being “fine-tuned,” Palmer said.
From Nov. 27 through Dec. 19, the Page County Sheriff’s Office is taking gift requests for Operation Blessing. The Page County Sheriff’s Office program will cover children in the communities of Shambaugh, Braddyville, College Springs, Yorktown, Coin, Blanchard, Northboro, and Hepburn as well as the rural areas, of Page County.
Ages of children covered by this program are birth up to 15-years-old and the child must a resident of the mentioned areas of Page County. The requests must come from a parent or guardian of the child and can be called into the Page County Sheriff’s Office at 712-542-5193, or reported in person by the parent or guardian at the Page County Sheriff’s Office located at 323 N. 15th Street in Clarinda.
“We strongly encourage the phone calls versus the in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Again requests will be taken from Friday, Nov. 27, through Saturday, Dec. 19. Each child will be given a first and second choice. It is suggested that a toy and clothing be requested,” Palmer said.
Anyone wishing to donate money to the Page County Sheriff’s Office Operation Blessing program can either stop by the Page County Sheriff’s Office or mail the monetary donation to the Page County Sheriff’s Office at 323 North 15th Clarinda, Iowa, 51632. Monetary donations are taken throughout the year at the office.
“I would once again like to thank everyone for their donations and support of the program throughout the years, for without monetary donations, this program would not be able to continue. I wish to also thank our staff at the Sheriff’s Office / Jail for their assistance in everything they do with this program. They go above and beyond with the call taking, shopping, wrapping and organization of this program. They along with the organizations, businesses, and individuals who donate make this program a success every year,” Palmer said.
