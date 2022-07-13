Page County seeks outside legal advice on wind permit

Page County has hired the Des Moines law firm of Ahlers and Cooney to provide guidance on how to best proceed with the pending application from Invenergy for the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project.

During a meeting July 5, the Page County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to retain the firm to provide legal advice on the application. The board met for more than four hours June 30 to hear comments on the project and ultimately delayed a decision on the Invenergy application until at least July 12 due to questions that arose during that meeting.

“I believe we have zero choice because, as has been stated a number of times, we have J.D. (King), who is our zoning administrator, who looked at the proposed permit. He deemed it was suitable and met the criteria of our ordinance. However, some questions have arisen since then and, quite frankly, for the safety and security of the county, I think we need some advice beyond what we have in house on the legality of that because, quite frankly, if we approve or deny, either way, I think the county is going to face some litigation,’ Supervisor Chuck Morris said Tuesday morning.

Ahlers and Cooney, Morris said, has worked with several other counties on wind litigation and is familiar with the factors involved in those types of cases. In comparison, Morrison said Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen has more experience as a criminal attorney than a civil litigation attorney.

“None of us has been through what we’re encountering right now,” Morris said. “I would rather know where we stand and we can posture the county in the best way for that pending litigation.”

Although Page County has a contract with Ahlers and Cooney, Morris said the contract is for labor relations and human resources issues. Since the wind project is outside those areas, Page County would be billed for the legal services at the hourly rate of the firm.

The board instructed the Page County Auditor to contact Ahlers and Cooney to determine what documentation the firm needed in order to offer advice on the situation facing the county. Morris expected that information to at least include the county wind ordinance, the permit application submitted by Invenergy and the objections from Page County Horizons.

“I don’t think it’s a bad idea,” Supervisor Jacob Holmes said.

“I think it’ll benefit Page County citizens,” Morris said.

A critical issue that was brought to light during the June 30 meeting was the location of four of the proposed 28 wind turbines to be constructed as part of the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project could be close enough to the transmitter for radio station KYFR to impact the broadcast signal of the station.

Another concern that was raised by Mary Ann Gibson at the June 30 meeting centered on the data from the environmental study conducted by a consultant hired by Invenergy. At a June 21 meeting of the Board of Supervisors, Mike Blazer, who serves as special counsel for Invenergy, discussed the environmental study and said the results summary included in the application complied with the requirements of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Still, Gibson met with the Supervisors again July 5 to ask the board to request supporting data on the findings of the study. She presented the board with a draft of a letter that could be sent to Invenergy requesting the background information.

“According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife and the Iowa DNR, that data should be available to you. You can’t request it directly from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife and the Iowa DNR, according to what I can read from information they have provided to me. But you can request it from Invenergy,” Gibson said.

Holmes said he has been notified of eagle nests located within the proposed boundaries of the project. However, he did not know if those nests were at least one mile away from the intended site of a turbine as the environmental study requires.

“This shouldn’t take too long to get. They should already have it done. It’s just a matter of asking for it,” Holmes said. “We need to have this information before next Tuesday, several days before, so we have time to look at it. That’s the trick.”

Supervisor Chairperson Alan Armstrong said sending the request from the board would require it be placed on the agenda of an upcoming meeting. However, that would mean not having the data in time for the July 12 meeting when the board is scheduled to consider acting on the permit application.

“If one of us wants to do it independently, I think we can definitely start the ball rolling,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong then offered to send a note to the officials at Invenergy to see if the requested information was available.