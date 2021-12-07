Page County secures election information

In order to protect sensitive information related to the election process in Page County, the Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Nov. 30 making the election records confidential.

Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen, who conducts all elections within the county, said the county has a safety policy for elections in place. However, the new resolution makes the election information confidential rather than available under the terms of the Public Information Act.

“The reason behind it is we do have a lot of information in there that, if somebody would choose to request that information and then choose to do something bad with it, they would then know where we store our equipment, our software, our hardware and different processes we use,” Wellhausen said.

Included in the information are the emergency procedures the county would use if an election came under threat. Wellhausen said this would allow someone attempting to hack or otherwise damage an election to know how the county would respond.

“Currently, under the Public Information Act, that information is accessible. This resolution will protect that information only. It doesn’t infringe on any other public records,” Supervisor Chairperson Chuck Morris said.

As part of the resolution, Wellhausen said a statement was included explaining why it is important to protect the election equipment and data from unauthorized access.

“We also did state in the resolution, as well, that our office advocates for 100% transparency in local government and we recognize releasing public records relating to the vulnerabilities of our election infrastructure would be irresponsible and detrimental to the voters, and may allow bad actors to effect the integrity of our elections,” Wellhausen said.

In other business, the board denied a claim from Page County Conservation for the purchase of safety boots for employees of the department.

Conservation Director John Schwab met with the board to discuss the claim for the safety boots. He also discussed the purchase of muck boots that would be available to all employees when they would be working in wet conditions.

Although Morris said he wants the employees to have the proper boots, he said research into the claim revealed an existing policy established by the Page County Conservation Board.

“Through all this process and conversation we discovered that there is a policy on your books that prevents buying boots,” Morris said. “If you guys want to buy boots, that’s your deal. You guys figure out a safety boot policy for your employees if you think that’s right.”

Schwab said the Conservation Board was planning to discuss the work boot policy at its next meeting.

As for the muck boots, Supervisor Alan Armstrong said he would consider the insolated, knee-high boots as a supply for the department. The reason for this is the boots can be shared by multiple employees when an individual is working in wet conditions.

Schwab said the muck boots were normally paid for out of the park supply line item of the department budget. However, due to a series of unexpected expenditures this year, he asked that the muck boots be purchased as part of the seasonal clothing allowance.

Morris and Armstrong agreed the Conservation Board should be able to adjust its budget to pay for the muck boots out of the line item it best fits.

The Board of Supervisors concluded the meeting by taking a tour of the Annex building.