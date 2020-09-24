 Skip to main content
Page County Public Health moves office

Page County Public Health office is moving to a new location starting on Monday, Sept. 28.

The new address will be 210 N 17th, Clarinda. During that week, staff will have limited access to phones and email.

The office phones will temporarily be down, so please call Jess at 712-370-3882, Brandy at 712-246-8224, or Carmen at 712-370-2397. If they don’t answer right away, they will return any messages as quickly as they can.

Staff will still be completing COVID investigations and contact tracing during this time.

