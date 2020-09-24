Page County Public Health moves office

Page County Public Health office is moving to a new location starting on Monday, Sept. 28.
The new address will be 210 N 17th, Clarinda. During that week, staff will have limited access to phones and email.
The office phones will temporarily be down, so please call Jess at 712-370-3882, Brandy at 712-246-8224, or Carmen at 712-370-2397. If they don’t answer right away, they will return any messages as quickly as they can.
Staff will still be completing COVID investigations and contact tracing during this time.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.